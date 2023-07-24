Home » Filip Petrushev’s fire in Rhodes is not in the national team yet, Pešić says Sport
World

by admin
Svetislav Pešić confirmed that Filip Petrushev has not yet come to Serbia and that he was caught in the fire on Rhodes.

Izvor: Printscreen/Instagram/TianaSumakovic

Filip Petrushev still did not come to Belgrade for the preparations of the Serbian national team because he was caught by the fire in Rhodes. Svetislav Pešić announced the expanded list of players he is counting on for the World Basketball Championship. It also has the name of Petrushev, the recent basketball player of Crvena zvezda. The new player of Philadelphia has not yet come to Belgrade and that should happen soon.

The selector also talked about this and confirmed that everything is fine with the Serbian representative and that he should join his teammates soon. “Petrushev was late in Rhodes, there was a fire there. We hope he is healthy. I think he will arrive in Serbia during the evening,” said Pešić and added that “he is one of the younger players he is counting on in that position.”

Philip’s girlfriend, Tiana, posted photos and videos of horrors from Greece on Instagram. Fortunately, they managed to get away. Check out the details of it all and what it looked like:


Source: Printscreen/Instagram/TianaSumakovicNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Printscreen/Instagram/TianaSumakovicNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Printscreen/Instagram/TianaSumakovicNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Printscreen/Instagram/TianaSumakovicNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Printscreen/Instagram/TianaSumakovicNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

Source: Courier dispute

