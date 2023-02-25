The son of a famous Serbian basketball player in excellent shape in the Iowa jersey.

Filip Rebrača, the son of the famous Serbian basketball player Željko Rebrača, will turn 26 in March and is still playing in college – and very successfully. He is currently playing for the University of Iowa and in the match against Michigan State he participated in his team’s victory (112:106) with 18 points. The son of one of the best centers in the history of Serbian basketball is 205 centimeters tall, plays on the wing and has been playing college basketball since 2018, when he started wearing the North Dakota jersey, while he transferred to the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2021. In Saturday’s match, he hit the first five shots and confirmed that he is playing in great shape.

Given that during his schooling in America, the whole world was affected by the corona virus and that college players got an extra year because of that, the heir to the legendary center is currently one of the oldest in the league. Rebrača is playing his fifth competitive year of college basketball. In the Iowa jersey, he averages 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and his team has a record of 18-11 at the end of the league season.

As the season draws to a close, Filip was asked in America if he had achieved everything he wanted and if he had progressed as much as he imagined. “Yeah, but you always feel like you could have done more when you look back. I certainly don’t regret anything. It’s not over yet, but I want to be remembered as the Big 10 conference champion from last season and as someone who always gives everything for this team, for this university and for my teammates,” he told American reporters this winter.

It is interesting that Rebrača is from Somborac like Nikola Jokić and of course he knows the best basketball player in the world. “When I return to Serbia in the summer, we sometimes see each other, say goodbye, always talk, and when we were younger we trained together in the summer. Such a player is born once,” said Rebrača junior in an interview about “Joker”.

Of course, in America he is still primarily recognized as the son of a famous basketball player, who won world and European gold with the Yugoslav national team, as well as Olympic silver in Atlanta in 1996, and spent six years in the NBA, wearing the jersey of Detroit, Clippers and Atlanta.