filming of a famous TV program was interrupted

The situation is still in doubt and it is not known when it will be possible to resume filming. The serious accident with the Super 3 upset everything

It was December 2022 when a niche program was blocked due to a negative event that no one would have ever expected. Not much is known about the matter, given that the channel it aired on tried not to leak anything. It all happened on the set and for the pilot there were moments of panic, also because he had to wait for help to arrive.”for forty-five minutes“, he says Autoevolution taking delivery of the statements that came out of the masthead The Sun.

The bad accident involved an important staff member while he was testing the three-wheeler Morgan: the Super 3. We are talking about cricketer and former England captain Andrew Flintoff, which since 2019 has been part of the cast that manages the BBC programme, with a motoring theme, Top Gear. A famous format that refers to the version that aired from 1977 until 2001.

In 2002, then, the journalist Jeremy Clarkson, with the support of Andy Wilman, managed to make the format flourish again, with a highly successful result. The broadcast has often been criticized for content, labeled as offensive or inappropriate. Indeed, the presenters that have followed over the years have always had a provocative and humorous attitude.

Flintoff’s Super 3 incident

The thirty-fourth season of Top Gear has been permanently frozen, given that filming was interrupted after the serious accident that the conductor suffered. The new rumors regarding the event are highlighting the risk of not returning to the small screen both by Flintoff and for the broadcast itself. Various newspapers have talked about it, given that the latter has not yet expressed his opinion on the matter.

We are talking about a transmission that always tries to raise the bar of danger, putting at risk the safety of the subjects who engage in acrobatic tests with means of transport. This time, it seems that the BCC failed to guarantee the right security to the former captain of the national teamgiven the strong delay observed for the arrival of the ambulance on the set.

“The BBC kept the extent of Flintoff’s injuries under wraps“says an insider in a comment. It seems that the host can also sue the program and second Buzz online he may even consider never returning to the small screen. With regard to Top Gearthe latest rumors speak of a return to the pastconducted by the trio Klarkson, Hammond and May.