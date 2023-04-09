Home World Final Fantasy 16: map and structure similar to FF10 and FF12, explains Naoki Yoshida
World

Final Fantasy 16: map and structure similar to FF10 and FF12, explains Naoki Yoshida

by admin
Final Fantasy 16: map and structure similar to FF10 and FF12, explains Naoki Yoshida

In a new study published by PLAY Magazine on Final Fantasy 16according to what was shown by Square Enix on the occasion of the presentation at PAX East, the producer Naoki Yoshida is back to explain something about structure and the world mapwhich will be similar to what we saw in Final Fantasy 10 e Final Fantasy 12.

In essence, there will be a general map of the world, divided into several explorable areas. These can be selected individually and the game takes us directly into these areas of the map, immediately and probably without loading, or almost.

Once projected in these areas, it is possible to follow the main quest present in these areas and, once this is over, you find yourself in the area called The Hideaway, which acts as a central hub. This is an area characterized by various shops, laboratories and traders where it is possible to dedicate yourself to upgrades and purchases of items and power-ups.

Within this area we also find an Arete Stone that can teleport us to a space specifically dedicated to training, called the Hall of Virtue, while other alternative modes are present and accessible such as the Arcade Mode and the Stage Replay, with this last one that allows you to replay some already finished levels.

Although it seems they are not present in huge quantities, from The Hideaway it is also possible to access some side quests. “Every place that is unlocked can then be visited at any time”, and in some of these it is possible that new quests may emerge even after the first exploration. For the rest, we have seen that Final Fantasy 16 is in gold, therefore the development is finished and we are preparing for its arrival on the market, set for June 22, 2023.

You may also like

Andrej Stojaković and Brony James on the court...

The Australian government bans the use of TikTok...

Ukraine wants to join NATO Info

Tel Aviv, the anti-Netanyahu march pays tribute to...

Janitor, father of six daughters, 45 years old:...

Borac – Zrinjski 0:3, statement by Krunoslav Rendulić...

Finland in NATO, what happens on the border...

Lazio never stops, they beat Juve and are...

Daily horoscope Sunday April 8 | Fun

The lamp on sale costs 220 dinars Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy