Final Fantasy 16 will have a day one patch, contrary to what Square Enix said

It just seems like that Final Fantasy 16 is destined to receive a regular patch del day onecontrary to what was previously reported by Square Enix, with an update that should improve i performance issues also detected in the demo.

Just a few weeks ago, the developers had reported – with some confidence given the times that are running – that Final Fantasy 16 would not have had a day one patch, suggesting that the game was so well optimized on PS5 that it did not need further update at launch.

However, it seems that Square Enix was forced to retrace your stepssince it recently reported that it will have a performance update, however it emerged more precisely that it will have a patch already available on day one.

The update will reportedly be made available by June 20, 2023 and will require approximately 300MB to download of data. The update should mainly go to fix the performance problems found “in different points” of the game, as well as a possible bug that could block progression and other “minor” adjustments.

Indeed, the precarious videos that have been leaked online by users who already own the first copies of Final Fantasy 16, before being removed by Square Enix, showed some uncertainties on the performance front, in particular with regard to the 60 mode fps, so we’re waiting to see if this update will fix that. The game is expected for June 22, 2023 on PS5.

