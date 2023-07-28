Final Fantasy XIV finally arrives on Xbox this spring

Microsoft and Square Enix today announced that the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV will finally arrive on Xbox in Spring 2024, after a long wait by the fans. The announcement came during the celebrations for the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023when Phil Spencer and director Naoki Yoshida took the stage.

The game will arrive on Xbox Series X and S, and will be preceded by an Open Beta during which we will be able to test its features.

But that’s not all: Spencer and SE executives said this is just the beginning of a partnership to bring more games to Final Fantasy on Xbox: let’s hope so!

