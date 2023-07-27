Final hours of EzcaFest 2023

EzcaFest arrives this weekend with two days of concerts in the beautiful area of ​​La Rioja Alta. On the stage located on the esplanade of the Teatro Real, eight bands, mainly local (from the Basque Country, Navarra and La Rioja areas), will perform on its stage. The opening day is led by The Drugswith his successful 40th anniversary tour of Barricade. The Navarrese musician takes us back in time so that we can sing at the top of our lungs the songs of the mythical band to which he belonged. Another historical band that has returned recently, Delirium tremens, will also take the stage to download his classics as well as some of the new songs from his new album. The program is completed with the band from Alava the excavatorheaded by the vocalist Pela (Sumision City Blues, Marky Ramone), presenting the second album of the project, “Everything is to destroy”and the punk rock group from Logroño Slide.

After the hard rock downloads of the first day, the second will lower the revolutions with the live performance of From Pedrobut it will give way to the dance floor with the festive rhythms of the Basque groups In Tol Sarmiento y the owl. Opening the day will be the people of La Rioja Doctor Sapiens and their mix of rock-pop-funk.

For production reasons, there are several changes in the schedules of the first day. These are the final ones:

FRIDAY JULY 28 | Doors open: 7:00 p.m.

SLIDE: 19:45h

THE EXCAVATOR: 9:00 p.m.

DELIRIUM TREMENS: 22:25h

THE DRUGS (BARRICADE – 40º): 23:50h

EDU ANMU DJ: 01:20h

SATURDAY JULY 29 | Doors open: 7:00 p.m.

DR. SAPIENS: 19:45h

FROM PEDRO: 9:00 p.m.

ivy: 22:45h

IN TOL SARMIENTO (ETS): 00:30H

EDU ANMU DJ: 02:00 a.m.