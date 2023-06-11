Final of the ABA League without Serbian referees | Sports

Allegedly, four Serbian referees refused to administer justice in the ABA League final, so their colleagues from the region will referee Partizan and Zvezda.

Source: MN PRESS

After many problems with scheduling, we finally found out what times the ABA League finals will be played. In the end, all actors had to get used to compromises, and it seems that the situation is still not great – now the referees are in the center of attention, and those who will not distribute justice in the last games of the season.

As reported by “Sports club“, Srđan Dožai has already delegated the referees for the first three matches of the final series, and officiated at those matches between Partizan and Crvena Zvezda will not be shared by any Serbian arbitrator! This possibility has been announced in recent days, and soon we could get official confirmation that the Serbian judges have “withdrawn” from the combination for the final of the regional competition.

Referees for the three matches of the ABA league finals:

First match: Saša Pukl (Slovenia), Josip Radojković (Croatia) and Milan Nedović (Slovenia).

Second match: Matej Boltauzer (Slovenia), Miloš Koljenšić (Montenegro) and Sašo Petek (Slovenia).

Third match: Damir Javor (Slovenia), Tomislav Hordov (Croatia) and Luka Kardum (Croatia).

We remind you that in the past few days, information appeared that four Serbian judges do not want to judge in the final series. On that occasion, details of the “rejection” were leaked to the public, as Ilija Belošević, Milivoje Jovčić, Uroš Nikolić and Uroš Obrknežević allegedly asked not to be actors in the matches that await the region.

Because of this, the league leaders will have reduced room for maneuver and they will have to choose judges only from the other republics of the former Yugoslavia, and it remains to be seen how it will affect the events on the field. We hope that everything will pass without incidents, announcements and pointing out referee mistakes – basketball should be in the foreground.

