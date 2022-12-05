Home World Finally cheap!DJI mini 3 UAV zero dead angle exposure: battery life giant–fast technology–technology changes the future
In May of this year, DJI officially released the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. But the price of 4788 yuan is really not close to the people, almost twice as expensive as the mini 2’s 2899.

At that time, some flying friends speculated that the suffix Pro means that there must be a standard version of mini3 in the future, and it is coming now.

A Best Buy store in the United States accidentally put the DJI mini 3 on the shelf, and the price given was 859 US dollars. But it was quickly taken off the shelves the next day, probably because something went wrong.

In addition, a British e-commerce company also gave a suggested retail price of 829 pounds, and posted a number of official high-definition pictures.

The photo on the parameter page shows that the DJI mini 3 drone weighs less than 249g.The flight time can reach 38 minutes, the image transmission distance is 10 kilometers, and the maximum wind resistance speed is 10.7 m/s.

Of course, the above prices are probably just placeholders. After all, the overseas price of the mini 2 is $499, and the mini 3 Pro stand-alone is only $699. Domestic sources predict that the final price of the mini 3 will be around 4,000 yuan, and the standard configuration is likely to be only a little more expensive than the mini 2.

In terms of other changes, mini 3 will remove obstacle avoidance, and the camera is consistent with mini 3 Pro. A tripod is added to the arm of the Mini 3, and the image transmission is OcuSync 2.0 instead of the DJI O3 of the mini 3 Pro.

It is expected that DJI mini 3 will be launched in a low-key manner around December 9th.

