Finally here are the 5 effective remedies against swollen legs and water retention

In this article we will see which are the 5 most effective remedies to get rid of water retention and swollen legs once and for all.

They are among the imperfections and discomforts associated with the skin which are certainly most hated by women. Now that summer is upon us, don’t panic! In this article we will see what are the most effective remedies to get rid of it once and for all.

Also called “Orange peel”, water retention is a very common problem among the female population. It is indeed estimated that this problem affects more than 30% of women. However, a distinction must be made: if on the one hand it is caused by pharmacological therapies or other medical pathologies, on the other it is the result of bad habits that can affect one unhealthy lifestyle and unregulated diet.

Bloating and orange peel? Here are 5 super effective remedies

If we fall into the latter case, it will be interesting to know that it would be enough to follow small but precise measures in order to counteract water retention and swelling. By putting a few targeted tips into practice, we’ll see how the hated orange peel will be just a distant memory.

Below, we have compiled a small list of 5 remedies that, you will see, they will prove to be extremely effective in finally saying goodbye to this annoying imperfection.

No to salt:

The number one enemy of our skin is salt. This is because it retains liquids in our body, causing swelling in the legs and abdomen and, consequently, the appearance of the dreaded liquid retention. That’s why we need to limit its consumption as much as possible. By doing so we will have a double result: less evident orange peel and the taste of food no longer altered by salt.

The number one enemy of our skin is salt. This is because it retains liquids in our body, causing swelling in the legs and abdomen and, consequently, the appearance of the dreaded liquid retention. That’s why we need to limit its consumption as much as possible. By doing so we will have a double result: less evident orange peel and the taste of food no longer altered by salt. Drink more water:

You know, you should drink at least 2 liters of water a day. To counteract swelling and stagnation of liquids in the body (it will seem a paradox) one of the most effective remedies is to drink more water. A greater quantity can also be introduced by consuming fruit and vegetables, foods rich in antioxidants; herbal teas and green tea are super recommended, excellent allies for the well-being of our skin.