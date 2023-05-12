Finally, in Portugal there will be a law on euthanasia and assisted suicide

On Friday, with 129 votes in favor, 81 against and one abstention, Portugal’s parliament again approved a law decriminalizing euthanasia and assisted suicide in certain circumstances. It is the fourth time that the Portuguese parliament has approved such a law: but this time, unlike the previous ones, Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a Catholic and center-right conservative, is required to sign it without opposing his veto.

The law was in fact approved with an absolute majority (more than 115 votes out of a total of 230 seats: those present there were 211), which according to the Portuguese Constitution obliges the president to promulgate the approved law within eight days of the date of receipt, without being able to oppose his veto. Friday same Rebelo de Sousa did he know who will sign the law in obedience to the constitutional dictates.

Portugal is a semi-presidential republic: without an absolute majority vote, the head of state has the right to reject laws by vetoing them or to request the opinion of the Constitutional Court on a given law, possibly sending it back to the parliament without doing so. enter into force. This is what Rebelo de Sousa has done in the last two years, blocking the law on euthanasia and assisted suicide approved by parliament three times, in January and November 2021 and then in January 2023.

Among other things, in the past Rebelo de Sousa had contested some definitions within the text of the law, which he considered too vague and interpretable. The law just passed predicts that assisted suicide be decriminalized in cases in which it concerns persons of legal age, able to understand and want, suffering from serious and incurable pathologies or injuries and subject to intolerable suffering, defined as “resulting from a serious and incurable disease or from a definitively of extreme seriousness, of great intensity, persistent, continuous or permanent and considered intolerable by the person himself”.

The law also establishes that a minimum period of two months elapses from the moment in which access to assisted suicide is requested to its implementation, in which a follow-up on the psychological conditions of the person is mandatory.

Euthanasia will be authorized only in cases in which those who have requested assisted suicide are physically unable to administer the lethal drug (the difference between assisted suicide and euthanasia, two practices united by the conscious and free will of those who resort to it, is that in the first case the patient self-administers the lethal drug, while in the second the intervention of a doctor is required).

Among other things, Rebelo de Sousa he had also asked that it be specified who should certify the patient’s physical incapacity to practice assisted suicide, but this request for modification was not accepted and is not included in the newly approved text of the law. The law will allow access to these practices only to people residing in Portugal, and not to foreigners who are there they go in order to take advantage of it.

In order to pass the law with an absolute majority, the support of the left-wing Portuguese Socialist Party led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa.