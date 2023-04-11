Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented data from the latest census on the tiger population in the country, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the launch of an ambitious national project for the protection of the species: according to data updated to 2022, 3,167 specimens live in India, 200 more than four years ago and more than double the number recorded in 2006. The Indian government’s efforts to protect tigers, which are threatened with extinction and are the country’s national animal, have worked. The success of this initiative has allowed India to start collaborations with other neighboring countries to encourage the repopulation of animals, even if not all problems have been solved: for example illegal hunting, a still widespread phenomenon.

It is believed that there were around 100,000 tigers in Asia at the beginning of the 20th century. Only in India, according to an estimate cited by BBC Newsmore than were killed between 1875 and 1925 80 thousand, and in the following decades the population underwent a further decline mainly for two reasons. The first is poaching, i.e. illegal hunting, also favored by the fact that some bones and other parts of the tiger’s body are used in traditional Chinese medicine; the second has to do with the intensification of deforestation, to make room for crops, infrastructure and cities. In fact, tigers are animals that need very large territories to live and hunt: from the second half of the twentieth century, however, their habitat has drastically reduced, parallel to the great growth of the population (from about 340 million inhabitants in 1948 to about 1.4 billion today).

India officially banned tiger hunting in 1972. The following year, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi initiated a plan called “Project Tiger” to repopulate the country with tigers. Thanks to government initiatives, about 70 percent of the world‘s population now lives in India, which according to the WWF is about 4,500 specimens.

Among other things, 44 new nature reserves for tigers were established as part of the government’s project, technologies were developed to control the behavior and movement of tigers, and information campaigns were organized in villages. Laws were also passed to prevent the killing or capture of wild animals, even in the event of attacks on humans.

The lowest number of living tigers in India, 1,411, was recorded in 2006: since then the population has started to grow again. The specimens have increased both in some areas of the north of the country and in the central part, where they did not previously live. Thanks to this recent success India has made it chords with countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh to share practices for the conservation of seven species of big cats, including tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars and cheetahs (in recent months, India has received 20 from Namibia and South Africa to reintroduce the species in the country). The Indian government is also making arrangements with Cambodia to send some tigers to the country and start a restocking there as well.

«India is a country where the conservation of nature is part of the culture» he said Modi, and “these are the results of the culture of conservation and the involvement of the population”.

However, conservation of the species is not going well in all parts of India. A decline in the tiger population has been observed in the Western Gaties, a mountainous area in the western part of the country, while in other areas there are no tigers at all. Furthermore, despite very strict laws, poaching continues to be a widespread phenomenon, and the WWF reminds us that the climate crisis and the expansion of human activities could further compromise the integrity of nature reserves. Some indigenous groups also argue that the government’s protection of tigers has led to the uprooting of numerous communities that had lived in the country’s forests for millennia.

