[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022]Last week, Xi Jinping just went to Saudi Arabia. However, this China-Saudi summit not only failed to achieve a substantial breakthrough in the CCP’s plan to settle oil in RMB, but also provoked Iran is angry, what’s going on? And the CCP and Saudi Arabia have been negotiating on petro-renminbi for 6 years. Why is the negotiation unfinished this time? And what is the biggest risk that Saudi Arabia faces in its oil trade with the CCP?

We’re going to talk about those today.

The Chinese Communist Party raised petro-yuan to Saudi Arabia, but nothing came of it

Starting from December 7 last week, Xi Jinping launched a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Not only did he send a large investment order of 30 billion U.S. dollars to Saudi Arabia, Xi Jinping himself also received a King Saud University (King Saud University) ) Honorary Doctorate of Management. In addition, what attracted the most attention from the outside world was that during the meeting between the two sides, Xi Jinping proposed to continue to purchase large quantities of imported crude oil and expand the import of natural gas. At the same time, it is also necessary to use the platform of Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Trading Center to carry out oil and gas trade RMB settlement.

So after Reuters reported the news that day, as expected, the media inside the wall and the little pinks cheered again, but overseas was a different scene. Many commentators believed that this might be another Unfinished project.

In fact, the heat of this topic has not yet passed, and the thing that discredited the CCP came.

First of all, the Saudi foreign minister did not make any supplementary explanations when faced with relevant inquiries after the meeting, that is, he did not acknowledge the petro-renminbi proposed by Xi Jinping at all.

Then, on December 10, in the Riyadh Declaration issued after the meeting between the CCP and Saudi Arabia, there was no mention at all of the agreement on whether China-Arab oil and gas trade would be settled in RMB.

This embarrasses the CCP a bit. How can the CCP save face? As you can see, on December 10, the same day the declaration was issued, mainland media reported that as early as December 6, when Xi Jinping arrived The day before the visit to Saudi Arabia, a technology company in Yiwu had already received a cross-border RMB payment from a Saudi customer through “Yiwu Pay”.

However, this is not an oil-related payment, but a Saudi customer paying for goods in Yiwu, Zhejiang. Why did the Lu media report this news? It means that, no matter what, this is the first RMB cross-border payment transaction from Saudi Arabia.

CCP wins over Saudi Arabia and angers Iran

However, the petro-renminbi has nothing to do with it after all. What’s more, the CCP’s gift to Saudi Arabia angered its “little brother”—Iran.

Because the Sino-Arab joint statement contains several items directly related to Iranian affairs, Iran’s nuclear program, and regional activities.

The reason is that there are three islands located in the Strait of Hormuz, namely Greater Tunb Island, Little Tunb Island and Abu Musa Island, and Iran and the United Arab Emirates have always had disputes over the ownership of these islands.

Back in 1971, Britain withdrew its troops from what is now the United Arab Emirates, and then the Shah of Iran sent the Royal Navy to the three islands. Therefore, since 1971, these three islands have been occupied by the Iranian army, and the UAE side has always insisted that these islands are part of the UAE territory.

But this time, in the Riyadh Declaration, it is mentioned to “conduct bilateral negotiations in accordance with the rules of international law and resolve this issue in accordance with international legality.” This time, it touched Iran’s sensitive nerves, and even the Iranian people believed that this was a “betrayal by the Beijing authorities.” To retaliate against the CCP’s reckless move, an Iranian newspaper “Arman daily” even published an article “Taiwan Independence, Legal Rights” on the front page of the newspaper with a big headline. Obviously, Iran’s dissatisfaction with the CCP is quite strong.

Everyone knows that the Middle East has always been in constant war. Western countries like the United States have spent so many years on Middle East affairs, and they only occasionally achieve a balance. The CCP, if it thinks that it will send some money, will dare to mess up. , that is really too confident.

Saudi Arabia needs big buyers amid global economic crisis

Let’s talk about the petro-renminbi again. Although the CCP has made a bad start and caused troubles in the Middle East, the cooperation between the CCP and Saudi Arabia should continue to strengthen, because from the perspective of current geopolitics and the global economy, cooperation between the two sides , which is beneficial to each of them, so even on the issue of RMB settlement in the future, it will not be too surprising if the Arab countries really make small concessions.

In March of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that sources revealed that Saudi Arabia and the Chinese authorities are negotiating to discuss converting some of the oil sold by Saudi Arabia to China to be denominated in RMB. People familiar with the matter also revealed that the negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the CCP to settle oil transactions in RMB have been going on for six years, before the actual leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, made his first official visit to China in 2016. here we go.

Of course, after 6 years of negotiation, we still haven’t reached an agreement, or it may be that the sandy land just doesn’t want to make a deal! However, at this point in time when the global economy is in recession and Saudi Arabia and the United States look down on each other, it is not ruled out that Saudi Arabia will rely on the CCP to send a signal of crisis to the United States.

Let’s take a look at the oil situation in the black gold country of Saudi Arabia. As of the end of 2021, Saudi Arabia has proven oil reserves of 267.1 billion barrels, accounting for 17.3% of the world‘s proven oil reserves of 1,545 billion barrels, ranking second in the world; accounting for 30.7% of the total reserves of Middle Eastern countries. Among Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia ranks first in terms of oil reserves.

From this point of view, oil must also be the main source of income for Saudi Arabia. In 2020, oil revenue will account for 87% of Saudi Arabia’s national fiscal revenue and 42% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

So, for the Saudis who are sitting on making money, selling oil is the kingly way to make money. If the price of oil drops or the demand for oil decreases, it will be a crisis for the Saudis selling oil.

Now, the global economic recession is imminent, and the recent oil price has also begun to fall endlessly. New York oil futures closed at US$71.59 a barrel last Friday, December 9, and fell 11.2% for the week, which was the largest weekly decline in nearly eight months. Compared with the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, After hitting a high of US$130.5 in early March this year, it has fallen by 45.14%, and also fell below the low of US$74.91 at the beginning of the year. The annual increase was basically “cleared”.

Moreover, many analysts also pointed out that the global economic outlook next year is even more worrying, oil prices will hardly be boosted, and oil prices will fall to a relatively low level, which may fluctuate at the level of 70-80 US dollars.

Therefore, if Saudi Arabia can bind the CCP as a big buyer to purchase oil now, once the global economy falls into recession and oil demand drops sharply, Saudi Arabia can at least ensure its own income by regularly exporting to big buyers. It is also crucial for sand.

The Biggest Risk of Doing Business Between Saudi Arabia and China

Although these landlords in the Middle East are sitting on oil and are very “oily”, it is not so easy to make money doing business with the CCP.

Everyone should remember that at the beginning of March 2020, the epidemic spread around the world. At that time, the global oil price suffered a severe setback, falling in the form of “diving” and “avalanche”. After that, the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia was superimposed. On March 9, it recorded the largest one-day drop since the Gulf War.

Just when oil-producing countries suffered from low oil prices and their incomes plummeted, in June 2020, the CCP hoarded cheap crude oil with a record import volume of 12.94 million barrels per day.

As we said just now, in order to retain the CCP as a big customer, Saudi Arabia may also want to try to accept settlement in RMB, but the risk is too great. Therefore, we see that the current method used by Saudi Arabia is Tai Chi, pushing Back and forth, but the real and practical thing is not to talk to the CCP.

Let’s take a look at the import and export situation of the two countries from the figures of the General Administration of Customs of the Communist Party of China. From January to October this year, China‘s imports from Saudi Arabia reached 66.59 billion U.S. dollars, and its exports to Saudi Arabia were 30.68 billion U.S. dollars. During the period, China imported 73.76 million tons of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, with a total import value of US$55.52 billion, accounting for 83% of Saudi Arabia’s total exports to China.

The BBC reported that China‘s purchases accounted for about a quarter of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports.

Judging from these data, if Saudi Arabia really accepts petro-renminbi, it means that tens of billions of dollars of sales revenue in Saudi Arabia will be collected in RMB, and accordingly, Saudi Arabia will also reduce tens of billions of dollars. Is this acceptable for sand?

The Saudi government buys weapons, and the rich in Saudi Arabia buy jewelry and luxury goods, but they all rely on US dollars for consumption. When it comes to weapons, I have to mention the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States. For decades, Saudi Arabia has been the closest ally of the United States in the Middle East. There is an unwritten agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia, that is, the United States provides weapons to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia supplies oil to the United States. Every time there is a war in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia lends land to the United States to build military bases. During the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, most of the US fighter planes took off from the sandy side.

However, in recent years, Biden and the Saudi crown prince have looked down on each other, which has also made the relationship between the two countries a little delicate. Perhaps, the CCP also saw this opportunity and wanted to get a bigger share of the sand. As for Saudi Arabia, it will still rely more on the United States. What it wants now is to play the “China card” with the United States. In this way, in future interactions with the United States, China can be used as another option and an excuse. , Talk about conditions.

Therefore, at this juncture, the renminbi has become a bargaining chip in the negotiations between the two parties. But for Saudi Arabia, the biggest risk of using RMB to settle oil exports is that the RMB will depreciate and become less and less valuable, what should I do?

Of course, in response to currency depreciation, Saudi Arabia can include compensation clauses in the terms of the agreement signed by the two parties to ensure the value of the transaction. However, global oil is priced in U.S. dollars. I believe that even if RMB is used for settlement, the anchor of U.S. oil price is still inseparable.

As for the petro-renminbi, let alone the defect that the renminbi cannot circulate freely. As an international currency, it depends not only on the size of the economy, but also on the credibility of the government. Everyone knows that the CCP’s policies are opaque, and it never follows the rules. It can change whatever it wants. This can be seen from the “clearing” epidemic prevention. Well, the various paranoid and disorderly policies of the CCP government have never been as rational and prudent as the governments of major countries. Who would dare to use its currency in such a regime?

Especially at present, there are many complaints in China, and the voices of resistance are louder and louder. Maybe one day the CCP will fall, so can the RMB still be used? At that time, it is not just a matter of depreciation, it is very likely that the renminbi in your hand will instantly become a pile of waste paper, which is the most terrible thing.

