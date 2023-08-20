Financial Aid Offered for Those Affected by San Cristóbal Explosion

Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos, has announced that starting from Monday at 9:00 in the morning, the authorities will be providing financial aid to those affected by the explosion that occurred last Monday in San Cristóbal. The exact amount of financial assistance was not disclosed, but it is aimed at helping the affected individuals deal with the various challenges that have arisen following the accident.

Santos confirmed that there is a dedicated account managed by the San Cristóbal Strategic Plan, in collaboration with Loyola Polytechnic and government authorities, to facilitate the distribution of aid. He emphasized that this assistance is independent of any other aid provided by the government. Additionally, private institutions, particularly financial organizations, have expressed their willingness to contribute to a fund created for the recovery of the affected areas.

The minister highlighted that authorities are currently conducting a survey to assess the damage caused to businesses and the overall impact of the incident. Working in conjunction with the strategic plan, the government will use the survey results to develop a comprehensive recovery plan for the affected areas.

Santos also mentioned that the authorities have taken steps to distribute food rations, cover medical expenses, and provide support for hospitalized individuals. Funeral expenses for the victims are also being covered.

In regards to the ongoing investigation, Santos stated that he did not possess further details and urged the authorities to present the investigation results for a complete understanding of the incident. He stressed the importance of determining any responsibilities that may exist and taking appropriate action.

The Public Ministry released a statement yesterday indicating that several individuals are currently under investigation. Since the explosion and subsequent fire, the prosecution teams have been mobilized with the support of the General Directorate of Persecution of the Public Ministry. The investigation aims to establish accountability for the incident.

Additional updates regarding the financial aid distribution and the investigation results are expected in the coming days.

