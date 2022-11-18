Financial Breakfast, Nov. 18: Dollar Gains on Fed Official Comments, Sterling Falls After UK Budget



Beijing time on Friday (November 18) in the early Asian market, the US dollar index traded around 106.66; the US dollar rose on Thursday, and US Treasury yields rose. Investors paid attention to the hawkish speeches of Fed officials. Sterling fell as the British government’s latest budget failed to impress investors; gold prices fell as Fed officials said U.S. inflation needed to slow further, which was interpreted by the market as higher interest rates, leading to a sell-off of gold overnight; oil prices fell more than 3%, The spread of the virus and fears of more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes have squeezed demand.

Commodity closing situation:Brent crude futures fell 3.3 percent to $89.78 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures fell 4.6 percent to $81.64 a barrel. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.7 percent at $1,763.

U.S. stocks closed:The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.02% to 33546.32; the S&P 500 fell 0.31% to 3946.56; the Nasdaq fell 0.35% to 11144.96.

friday preview

Global Market Overview

Major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower on Thursday in volatile intraday trading, as hawkish speeches from Fed officials and data showing that the labor market remained tight led some investors to worry that the Fed would raise interest rates more aggressively. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed needs to keep raising rates given the “limited impact on observed inflation” of tightening so far.

Stocks have retreated in recent days after a month-long rally spurred by a weaker-than-expected inflation report that stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of rate hikes. “Overall, the Fed is still talking about raising rates and there may be some disagreement on the pace of rate hikes,” said Paul Nolte, a portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. “But rates are not coming down anytime soon.”

Stocks pared losses in late trading, but the major indexes still ended lower. Data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains tight. A report on Wednesday showed strong retail sales growth last month, suggesting the economy has weathered higher interest rates.

Traders saw the probability of a 75 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting climbed to 19 percent from about 15 percent a day earlier, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Most investors still expect a 50 basis point hike.

Cisco rose 5 percent after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast as supply chain issues eased. The stock helped the S&P 500 information technology sector gain 0.2 percent. Most major S&P 500 sectors closed lower, with utilities down 1.8 percent and consumer discretionary down about 1.3 percent. Department store chain Macy’s surged 15 percent after it raised its annual profit forecast due to resilient demand for high-end apparel and beauty products.

precious metal

Gold prices fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday as the dollar rebounded after recent comments from Federal Reserve officials signaled continued tightening to curb inflation. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,760.43 an ounce, having fallen as low as $1,753.6 earlier in the session. Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said that Fed officials said that U.S. inflation needs to slow further. , gold bears the brunt of rising interest rates.”

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week and the labor market remained tight even as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to cool demand in the economy, a sign of some resilience in the U.S. economy. While Fed Governor John Waller said on Wednesday that he felt “more comfortable” with lower rate hikes ahead, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed needs to keep raising rates, possibly by at least another 100 basis points. Spot silver fell 2.5% to $20.93 an ounce, platinum fell 2.5% to $980.61 and palladium fell 3.2% to $2,006.07.

Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday as concerns over the spread of the virus and more aggressive U.S. rate hikes squeezed demand. said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial. “This can be regarded as a triple blow. According to the increasing number of epidemics, the United States continues to raise interest rates, and now there is technical weakness in the market,” St. Louis Fed President Bullard said that even if the “dovish” assumption is used, the basic monetary policy rules require the Fed’s The policy rate rises to around 5%, while a tighter assumption would call for rates to rise above 7%.

The dollar also strengthened as investors digested U.S. economic data. In terms of technical indicators, U.S. front-month crude oil futures fell below the 50-day simple moving average, triggering fund liquidations, Kissler said, adding that he expected that pressure to persist early next week.

Poland and NATO said on Wednesday that a missile that landed in Poland was likely a stray projectile fired by Ukrainian air defenses rather than a Russian attack, easing fears that the war between Russia and Ukraine could widen.

foreign exchange

The dollar rose on Thursday and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors focused on hawkish comments from Fed officials. Sterling fell as the UK government’s latest budget failed to impress investors.

The dollar rebounded slightly after falling in recent weeks as inflation data and comments from Fed officials boosted bets that the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes soon. St. Louis Fed President Bullard, however, presented a chart for discussion at an event on Thursday showing that even with a “dovish” assumption, basic monetary policy rules call for the Fed’s policy rate to rise to around 5% , while a tighter assumption would call for rates to rise above 7%. After a string of aggressive rate hikes, the federal funds rate is currently in a range of 3.75%-4.00%.

Joe Perry, senior market analyst at FOREX.com and City Index, also noted that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is focused on terminal rates, not the pace of rate hikes. While Perry expects the dollar to fall in the long-term, he sees “a chance for the dollar index to rebound to around 109.25 before turning around and continuing to fall.” “In turn, we could see the euro fall back to $1.01 before rebounding to higher levels,” he said.

A day earlier, San Francisco Fed President Daly said he was not considering a pause in rate hikes, raising doubts about the Fed’s policy shift. Daly had previously been one of the most dovish officials. Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies, called Brad’s comments “relatively hawkish,” noting that rising U.S. Treasury yields also boosted the dollar on Thursday.

Bechtel also touched on the direction of sterling on Thursday, saying investors were concerned about Chancellor Hunt’s budget, which includes tax hikes and tighter public spending in an effort to cool inflation and reshape Britain’s economic reputation. “There are gaps in the budget that, from a market standpoint, are not that appealing, and they’re closing the gap by hitting the consumer,” Bechtel said. .”

Sterling was down 0.53% at $1.1850, after falling as much as 1.25% earlier to hit $1.17645. EUR/GBP rose 0.26% to 0.8743 pence. The euro was last down 0.30% against the dollar at $1.0364, having fallen as much as 0.86% earlier. Earlier this week, the euro briefly hit $1.048, its highest level since July.

USD/JPY was up 0.44% in late trading at 140.1650, after falling earlier. It hit a session high on Thursday, having surged 0.83 percent. The Australian dollar fell 0.82% to $0.6682; the New Zealand dollar fell 0.46% to $0.6121.

market news

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi: Will resign as the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Pelosi won’t run for Democratic leadership

On November 17 local time, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi said that she would not run for the leadership of the Democratic Party, but would continue to serve as a member. In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but retained control of the Senate. The departure of Pelosi, 82, is expected to usher in a major reshuffle for House Democrats. (CCTV)

Chancellor Hunt’s stamp duty changes could threaten weak housing market

Chancellor Hunt’s plan to phase out stamp duty cuts contradicts ministers’ own efforts to support the struggling property market, property experts say. In his Autumn Report, published today, Hunt announced that stamp duty cuts would be phased out from March 2025. His decision comes as the pain in the housing market is becoming more apparent. Britain’s fiscal watchdog expects house prices to fall by almost a tenth over the next two years. Stamp duty raised more than £12bn for the Treasury in the year to September, but many see it as a dampener on dealmaking. Critics say the move could exacerbate the housing downturn. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects house prices to fall by 9% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to higher mortgage rates.

Chancellor of the Exchequer releases the government’s autumn budget

On November 17 local time, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt released the government’s autumn budget. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the “main cause” of Britain’s current high inflation rate is the current global situation, according to Hunt. The British government’s three priorities in the autumn budget are “stability, growth and public services”. The British government will take measures such as cutting government spending and increasing taxes. In terms of personal income tax, the 45% tax threshold will be reduced from £150,000 to £125,140. From January 1 to March 28, 2023, the UK government will increase the energy profit tax imposed on oil and gas companies from 25% to 35%, and will impose a temporary 45% tax on electricity companies from January 1. . The measures are expected to generate £14bn in revenue for the UK government.

Russian Foreign Ministry: Unidentified persons attempted to attack the Russian embassy in Poland twice, and Russia requested an investigation

Ivan Nechayev, deputy director of the Information Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, disclosed at a press conference that from the night of November 11 to the early morning of November 12, unknown persons threw flame tubes and Molotov cocktails into the wall of the Russian Embassy in Poland twice. Relevant parties in Poland are required to investigate this. He said: “From the night of November 11th to the early morning of the 12th, unknown persons attempted to attack the Chinese embassy in Warsaw twice: they threw flamers and Molotov cocktails into the walls of the embassy. The police only passively observed the incident and did not try to detain the perpetrators. Nechayev said that this situation shows that Poland has not fulfilled its obligation to protect the premises of diplomatic missions from any intrusion or vandalism. (Russian satellite network)



The Kremlin: The reason why the Russian army launched special operations in Ukraine is that the United States and NATO are completely unwilling to take into account Russia’s concerns

Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov stated that the root cause of the Russian military’s special operations in Ukraine is that the United States and NATO are completely unwilling to take Russia’s concerns into consideration. Peskov said: “Washington said that if Russia had not carried out a missile attack, the Ukrainian forces would not have launched to intercept the S-300 missile. But if you follow this logic, then you can also reverse the situation and then you can come to this. In conclusion, there would be no need for a special military operation if it were not for the complete reluctance of the United States and NATO to take into account Russia’s concerns. And not willing to discuss with Russia the draft treaty drafted by us and forwarded.” (Russian satellite network)

Total U.S. housing starts fall, single-family home projects fall

U.S. new home construction continued to decline in October as builders grapple with a sharp contraction in housing demand. The data showed that the total number of new housing starts last month was 1.43 million units, down 4.2% from the previous month. New construction applications, which represent future construction, fell to an annualized 1.53 million units. Construction permits for single-family homes also slipped, also to their lowest level since the early months of the pandemic.

Zelensky said he had received a signal from Russia that he was willing to negotiate, suggesting an open form

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 17th, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received signals from partner countries that Russia was willing to conduct direct negotiations and suggested an open dialogue. According to reports, Zelensky said when communicating with reporters on the program: “I have received signals from leaders of many countries that they feel that Putin is willing to conduct direct negotiations. So I said, we recommend an open form.” He emphasized , do not wish to hold closed-door negotiations.