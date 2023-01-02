Financial Breakfast on January 2: Trading is light during the New Year’s Day holiday, this week focuses on the minutes of the Fed meeting



On Monday (January 2), Beijing time, the Federal Reserve will announce the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting this week. Fed Bullard will deliver a speech to seek the direction of the Fed’s monetary policy; due to the New Year holiday, trading may be light during the day, and attention will be paid to the euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final value in December.

Commodity closing situation:Brent crude settled at $85.91 a barrel, up 3%. U.S. crude settled at $80.26 a barrel, up 2.4%. U.S. gold futures settled at $1,826.2, unchanged.

U.S. stocks close:The Dow Jones Index closed down 0.22% at 33147.25 points; the S&P 500 Index closed down 10.78 points, or 0.28%, at 3838.50 points; the Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.11%, at 10466.48 points.

monday preview

market news

CME Group chief economist: U.S. recession may be avoided

Bluford Putnam, chief economist and general manager of CME Group, said that all the reasons for pushing up inflation are slowly being resolved, inflation is falling, and the U.S. economy will slow down, but a recession may be avoided. “I agree that a soft landing is still quite possible, in fact it’s the most likely scenario, but it’s highly contested because the Fed is raising rates as high as it can go,” he said. When it started raising rates, the first few hikes, in fact all the way through September, could be imagined as taking your foot off the gas pedal while driving and not actually hitting the brakes. The Fed is only now starting to raise rates as far as we think The restrictive range of interest rates in the U.S. is starting to hit the brakes, so the economy will slow down, but maybe avoid a recession.”

U.S. embarks on biggest auto factory building spree in decades

The U.S. auto industry is entering its biggest factory-building spree in years, with spending surging driven by a shift from traditional gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles and new federal subsidies aimed at boosting U.S. battery manufacturing. According to the Center for Automotive Research, a Michigan-based nonprofit, the U.S. had committed about $33 billion in new auto factory investments as of last November, including money to build new assembly plants and battery-making facilities . Automakers scrambling to fill their lineups with electric vehicles is the biggest factor behind factory spending spree. Signs that a possible economic downturn could affect consumers’ willingness to spend have added to the risk on the bet. Still, company executives say they believe investments in manufacturing will drive their future long after the recession.

Ukrainian National Electricity Company: Ukrainian energy system has suffered unprecedented damage

Vladimir Kudritsky, chairman of Ukraine’s national electricity company (Ukrenergo), said that Ukraine’s power system has suffered unprecedented damage. It may take years to fully restore Ukraine’s power system. (CCTV)

National Development and Reform Commission: In 2023, the restoration and expansion of consumption will be given priority to support housing improvement, new energy vehicles, elderly care services and other consumption

Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that in 2023, the recovery and expansion of consumption will be given priority, more channels will be used to increase the income of urban and rural residents, support housing improvement, new energy vehicles, elderly care services and other consumption, and promote consumption in key areas and bulk commodities Continuous recovery.

Sweden’s new EU presidency seeks to boost European competitiveness

Sweden will officially replace the Czech Republic as the EU’s rotating presidency in the first half of this year starting from January 1. During Sweden’s rotation, seeking to improve European competitiveness will be at the top of the political agenda. The Swedish government held a press conference not long ago and stated that the four issues of “security, competitiveness, green transformation, democratic values ​​and the rule of law” are the priorities during its rotation, and it will continue to work hard to solve the problem of high and volatile energy prices, while addressing Long-term energy market reform issues. The Swedish government believes that the global climate challenge requires a global response, and that Europe must lead by example to achieve ambitious climate goals and promote growth and competitiveness. (Xinhua News Agency)

Musk’s assets have shrunk by $200 billion to $137 billion

According to reports, Musk has become the first person in history to lose $200 billion in net worth due to the plunge in Tesla’s stock price. The 51-year-old Musk’s fortune plummeted to $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk’s net worth peaked on November 4, 2021, when it was estimated at $340 billion, and has since shrunk. The decline in Tesla’s stock price is said to be particularly related to investor concerns that Musk will focus more on Twitter than on electric vehicle production.

Aion will sell 271,000 vehicles in 2022, ranking first among new forces

Aion will sell 30,007 units in December 2022, a year-on-year increase of 107%. From January to December 2022, Aion’s cumulative sales volume was 271,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 126%, and it officially won the number one new force of the year. Gu Huinan, general manager of Aian, revealed at the Guangzhou Auto Show that Aian’s goal next year is to maintain 500,000 vehicles and boost 600,000 vehicles; by 2030, production and sales will exceed 1.5 million vehicles, building a world-class high-end smart electric vehicle brand.

The annual oil and gas production of my country’s largest oil and gas field exceeded 65 million tons

As of 22:00 on December 31, 2022, my country’s largest oil and gas field – PetroChina Changqing Oilfield’s annual production of oil and gas equivalent exceeded 65 million tons, reaching 65.0155 million tons, creating the highest annual oil and gas production record for domestic oil and gas fields. This is another historic leap achieved by Changqing Oilfield after breaking through 60 million tons in 2020. (CCTV News)

National Film Administration: The total box office of national films in 2022 will be 30.067 billion yuan

According to statistics from the National Film Administration, the total box office of national movies in 2022 is 30.067 billion yuan, of which domestic movies have a box office of 25.511 billion yuan, accounting for 84.85% of the total box office; the number of moviegoers in urban theaters throughout the year is 712 million.

Global Market Overview

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday and fell sharply in 2022, affected by the central bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession worries, Russia-Ukraine war and heightened concerns about the China epidemic.

The three major U.S. stock indexes posted their first annual losses since 2018, as the era of easy monetary policy ended as the Federal Reserve began its fastest round of rate hikes since the 1980s.

The benchmark S&P 500 has lost 19.4% this year, marking about $8 trillion in market value wiped off. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 33.1 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.9 percent.

All three major indexes posted their biggest annual percentage losses since the 2008 financial crisis, as fears of rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve boosted U.S. Treasury yields and hammered growth stocks.

“The main macro reason … comes from a combination of events: ongoing supply chain disruptions starting in 2020, a surge in inflation, the Fed’s delay in starting rate tightening,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. program to try to curb inflation.”

He also cited economic indicators suggesting a recession, geopolitical tensions including the war in Ukraine, and growth stocks that have been under pressure from rising bond yields for most of 2022, underperforming economically-linked values stocks, reversing a trend seen for much of the past decade.

Apple , Microsoft , Nvidia , Amazon and Tesla have fallen between 28 percent and 66 percent for the year, the biggest drag on the S&P 500 growth index. The S&P 500 growth stocks have fallen about 30.1% this year, and the value stock index has fallen 7.4%. Investors prefer industries with stable earnings and high dividends such as energy. Energy stocks posted a 59% annual gain as oil prices soared.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed lower on Friday, led by real estate and utilities. J. Bryant Evans, investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management, said: “The housing market has really slowed down, and people’s home values ​​have come off their highs earlier in the year. their spending.” Attention has shifted to the outlook for corporate earnings through 2023, amid growing concern over the possibility of a recession.

Still, signs of resilience in the U.S. economy fueled concerns that interest rates could continue to climb, but easing inflationary pressures raised hopes of a slower pace of rate hikes. Money market participants see a 65 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point at its February meeting, with rates expected to peak at 4.97 percent by mid-2023.

precious metal

Gold prices rose on Friday, posting their best quarterly performance since June 2020, helped by expectations of a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after retreating from record highs. Gold prices have only fallen by about 0.5% in 2022, and the Fed’s successive rate hikes will cause gold prices to hit their lowest in more than two years in September, but prices have since pared losses.

“The inflation data we’ve seen recently, showing prices are starting to cool off a little bit, is encouraging for metals bulls and part of the reason we’re seeing a rebound,” said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

Vandana Bharti, assistant vice president of commodity research at SMC Global Securities, said investment inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could improve in 2023 after suffering massive outflows this year.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.79 an ounce, platinum rose 0.9% to $1,063.43 and palladium fell 1.6% to $1,784.76. Silver and platinum are on track for annual gains, while palladium is on track for a 5.6 percent drop this year.

Oil prices closed higher on Friday, posting their second straight annual gain. Oil prices have fluctuated wildly in 2022, briefly surging on tight supplies caused by the war in Ukraine, before slipping on weaker demand from the top importer and fears of an economic contraction.

Oil prices soared in March, with international benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, as global crude imports and exports were affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices cooled rapidly in the second half of the year as central banks raised interest rates and stoked recession fears.

ING analyst Ewa Manthey said: “This year has been an unusual year for the commodity market, with supply risks leading to increased volatility and higher prices, and next year will be another year of uncertainty with high volatility. “

Brent crude is up about 10% this year and jumped 50% in 2021. U.S. crude is up nearly 7% in 2022, compared with a 55% gain last year. Both benchmark contracts have fallen sharply in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand.

Investors looking into 2023 will continue to take a cautious approach, wary of rate hikes and a possible recession. The poll of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, 4.6% lower than forecast in the November poll. U.S. crude oil is expected to average $84.84 a barrel in 2023, also lower than previous forecasts.

Falling oil prices in the second half of 2022 also boosted the dollar as interest rates rose to fight inflation. That makes dollar-denominated commodities such as crude oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Covid-19 restrictions have dampened hopes of a recovery in demand.

foreign exchange

The dollar fell on Friday in the final session of 2022, notching its best annual performance since 2015, a year dominated by Fed rate hikes and concerns over a sharp slowdown in global growth.

The dollar was on track for a 7.9 percent annual gain against a basket of currencies, its biggest in seven years. But the dollar has pared gains in recent weeks as investors look for signs that the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle may be over. The Fed has raised interest rates by a cumulative 425 basis points since March in an attempt to rein in rising inflation. The U.S. dollar index fell about 0.433% to 103.530 on Friday, with liquidity reduced due to the holiday.

Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive, said, “I think everyone is struggling with whether the big problem in 2023 is weak growth or stubborn inflation. If it is weak growth, the dollar will fall. If it is high inflation, then the dollar will rebound.”

The euro rose 0.34% to $1.0697 on Friday and was set to fall 5.9% in 2022, following a 7% loss last year. Weak growth in the euro zone, the war in Ukraine and a hawkish Federal Reserve have weighed on the single currency this year.

Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said: “Higher interest rates, paired with stronger economic growth, can help pull money into the euro area, but there are risks to all of this, especially if energy prices do rise again, or ( European Central Bank) is starting to look less hawkish.

Sterling was last up 0.09% at $1.2063, down 10.8% for the year. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquidity proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.41% at $0.681 but was set to lose 6.4% this year.

USD/JPY fell about 1.63% to 130.860. The Bank of Japan’s ultra-dovish stance has pushed the dollar to 13.7 percent against the yen this year, with the yen on track for its worst annual performance since 2013. The Swiss franc was steady against the dollar at 0.923 franc. The Swiss National Bank said on Friday it would sell 739 million Swiss francs ($799.35 million) worth of foreign exchange in the third quarter of 2022, a sign that its focus has shifted from containing the franc’s appreciation to fighting inflation.