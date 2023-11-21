Home » Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po Represents Hong Kong at APEC Meeting in San Francisco, USA
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po Represents Hong Kong at APEC Meeting in San Francisco, USA

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po recently represented Hong Kong at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in San Francisco, the United States. During the meeting, Chan shared his observations and insights on the global economic outlook and key issues such as inflation, fiscal policies, climate change, and the digital economy.

In a blog summary published upon his return to Hong Kong, Chan noted that representatives at the meeting believed that high interest rates would remain high for a long time and that global economic growth in 2024 would be slower than this year. He also mentioned that many economies may take two to three years to return to pre-pandemic growth levels.

Chan highlighted the challenges posed by high inflation in the United States and Europe, as well as the limited fiscal space for many economies due to ongoing deficits and high government debt levels. He also emphasized the need for increased investment in green transformation to address climate change, citing Hong Kong’s role as “Asia’s green financial center.”

Furthermore, Chan criticized protectionism and expressed support for the development of the digital economy and artificial intelligence among APEC members. He also stressed the importance of returning to a rules-based multilateral trading mechanism and updating rules to accommodate the rapid development of the digital economy and e-commerce.

The 30th APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting concluded on Friday, with participants discussing a wide range of economic and trade-related issues. Chief Executive Li Jiachao was unable to attend the meeting in person due to “schedule matters,” and he appointed Chan to represent Hong Kong in his absence.

While Li Jiachao was unable to attend the APEC meeting, he remained active in Hong Kong, participating in various public activities during the event.

Overall, the APEC meeting provided a platform for discussions on crucial economic and trade matters, with representatives such as Paul Chan Mo-po playing a vital role in representing the interests of Hong Kong and contributing to the broader regional and global economic dialogue.

