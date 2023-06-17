Find out about the dates of the “Relaxed Tour” of Besmaya

The next June 29 The Besmaya “Distended Tour” starts in Asturias. Almost twenty confirmed dates, of a tour that will take them all over the country and that has as its main course the November 17 in the Sala Ochoymedio in Madrid.

Besmaya’s “Relaxed Pop” gives a new twist to the genre itself and situates it between the alternative and the most current sounds. He creates a new recognizable atmosphere. A reinvention of the genre that was born and lives between the organic and the electronic. Besmaya accumulate an audience of more than 458K monthly listeners on Spotify, whom many know for their popular songs “Matar la pena” and “Cuerda auxiliar”.

This duo is growing rapidly and each of their songs, such as “Gas” or “Tu Carita”, the latest releases that will be part of their next work, is attracting more audiences, both on the platforms and on their social networks.

Dance for Cambodia (Solidarity Concert), Oviedo: June 29

León Vive Festival, León: June 30

Polifonik, Huesca: July 1

Perifèric Fest, Barcelona: 15 July

Costa Feira, Sanxenxo: August 17

Cooltural, Almeria: 18 de Agosto

Invino Fest, Galicia: August 26th

Salamanca Live Festival: September 8

Nachiños, A Coruña: September 9

Garden of Earthly Delights, Madrid: September 22-23

Sala El Gran Café León: Friday, October 27

Sala Sonar, Santiago de Compostela: Saturday, October 28

Sala Aliatar, Granada: Thursday, November 9

Room X, Seville: Friday, November 10

Sala Spectrum, Murcia: Saturday, November 11

Ochoymedio, Madrid: Friday, November 17

Sala Jerusalem, Valencia: Friday, November 24

Sala Gorila, Zaragoza: Friday, December 1

Stage Live room, Bilbao: Saturday, December 2