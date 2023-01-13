New changes in the core leadership of Russia’s combat forces in Ukraine have raised many questions about the reasons for the decision and its goals, and whether the changes will give a new dimension to the war that has continued in Ukraine since February 24 last year. Bring any new breakthrough.

According to the military decision announced by Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, the Chief of the Russian Army General Staff Gerasimov was appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Russian army in the special military operations area of ​​​​Ukraine.

In addition, Russia has appointed three new deputy commander-in-chiefs: Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces and former commander-in-chief of the Russian Forces in Ukraine Surovkin, Commander-in-Chief of the Army Salyukov, and Deputy Chief of Staff Alexei Kim .

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the new appointment decision and the upgrade of the command of the Russian forces in Ukraine are related to “expanding the scope and scale of tasks assigned to the force, improving the quality of various types of support and the effectiveness of the management of the force.”

Low key role

These structural decisions do not appear to have arisen automatically, but may have arisen during Putin’s visit to the headquarters of the Unified Command of the Russian Forces in Ukraine on December 17 last year, accompanied by Defense Minister Shoigu and the Army Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov, while Surovkin submitted field reports during this period.

In the eyes of Russian military observers, Surovkin is very suitable to serve as the country’s military and political leader. According to their point of view, under the leadership of Surovkin, the defense line in the Donbas region was stabilized, and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper River to the Kherson region did not cause losses in personnel and equipment.

Although this retreat was known at the time as a humiliation to Balaklia, Izyum, etc., under the leadership of Surovkin, due to the fact that the troops (including the regular army, the Wagner Group, and Donetsk and Lugansk The Russian army has achieved some success in Soledar, Marinka, Artimovsk and other places. And that kind of high-level coordination is exactly what Russia lacked in the early stages of its military operations in Ukraine.

morale high

Viewed from another angle, the new appointment decision may also be the result of Russia’s rush to end the first year of its war with Ukraine – a war that began on February 24 last year in which Russia struck a “balanced ’ results, especially after recent important on-field transformations at Soledar and Bakhmut.

Russian troops took control of the strategically important city of Soledar, boosting morale in Moscow, which Russia sees as another important victory over Ukraine and the West as a whole, as Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

In these circumstances, we can understand Donetsk “President” Denis Pushilin’s insinuation that the “progress on the ground” made in recent weeks is only the beginning and a sign that in the future fighting There will also be new developments – Russian media have also pointed this out and released news that nearly 200 advanced T-90M tanks have appeared in some areas of operations in Ukraine.

correct mistakes

Some Russian military experts could not find out that the recent changes reflected in one aspect the process by which the Russian army discovered its shortcomings and encouraged them to be corrected, as military expert Alexei Leonkov believed, while he was in This view was expressed when commenting on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s statement that “comprehensive measures are necessary for the qualitative renewal of the armed forces”.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Leonkov said it was no coincidence that these new changes were characterized by preparations for the next battle. Because during combat operations, Ukraine used new methods, and the Russian military also needed to adapt to the new methods of the Ukrainian army and the resulting challenges by changing tactics and using new weapons.

In this regard, he noted that the Office of Special Operations helped identify many gaps and shortfalls related to mobilization, preparation, supply, and new weapons production.

In Leonkov’s view, this means that the replacement of Surovkin with the Chief of the Army General Staff does not represent distrust of the latter, but to improve the leadership of the Office of Special Operations and thus prepare to expand the scope of tasks , organizing closer interaction between the various branches of the armed forces, improving the quality of various types of support, and improving the efficiency of command and control of group forces (army, air force and air defense forces).

According to Leonkov, the new appointment decision is likely to mean a transition from limited operations, such as the advance in Soledar and Artimovsk, to large-scale strategic operations.

Will history repeat itself?

And Gerasimov is often reminiscent of the appointment method and atmosphere in the military history of the former Soviet Union. Some people compare him with Georgi Zhukov, the commander-in-chief of the Red Army during World War II, and the latter also did not continue to serve as Moscow’s general staff. Instead, he was sent by Stalin to the most difficult areas of the front during the war, when it was necessary for Moscow to achieve its strategic goals, and the war ended with the entry of Soviet troops into Berlin and the surrender of Germany.

On the other hand, Vladimir Prokhvadilov, a researcher at the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, said that Army Chief of Staff Gerasimov and his deputy Surovkin have a common view on how to conduct military operations in Ukraine.

According to him, the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces (Putin) understands the need to strengthen the unity of command and reduce bureaucratic procedures for approval. Based on this, Prokhvadilov added that Gerasimov will be responsible for all military operations from now on, and even the Minister of Defense can only be marginalized in such decisions.

According to him, for a while, everything should end before the General Staff and “all military strategists should shut up” without any intervention.