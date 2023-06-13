Finding a million coins can be a problem

Emptying the cellars of apartments inhabited for decades by other people is a long, complicated and tiring operation: it was especially so for John Reyes, a California man who, while cleaning out the basement of the house where his father-in-law had lived, came across in one million pennies collected in dozens of bags and cardboard boxes placed in an old closet. An enormous quantity, decidedly unusual to find in someone’s home and with an imposing overall weight, as bank counter operators and people who happen to handle large quantities of coins well know.

At first Reyes wasn’t sure what to do with them, but after a while she decided to give them all away – even though there might be one among them worth thousands and thousands of dollars.

Reyes is 41 years old, is a real estate agent and lives in Ontario, east of Los Angeles. He had come across the load of coins last fall when he was helping his wife clear out the house of her father-in-law, a man of German descent who had moved to the United States in the 1960s. No one knew that there had been so many coins in the closet for decades, or why the father-in-law had hoarded them.

“On the bags are the names of banks that I’ve never even heard of or that no longer exist,” he said kings to Los Angeles Times. By counting the amount of cents indicated on each package, he estimated that they are about 1 million, corresponding to approximately 10,000 dollars.

In the days following the discovery, Reyes tried to figure out exactly how much they might be worth and even began following rare coin collectors on TikTok to try and figure out more. Eventually he and his family decided to get rid of it. Initially they had thought of depositing the cents in a Coinstar, one of the kiosks for exchanging coins, which however can forfeit a limited number and retain a commission as a percentage of the deposit. They then turned to a local bank, which refused to accept them, saying it didn’t even have the space to keep them in its vault.

At that point Reyes turned to his bank, where the director suggested he keep them: among all those coins, according to her, there could be one that was worth much more than a cent. The reason is the material they are made from.

In the first half of the 20th century, the cents minted by the United States Mint were produced with pure copper. Since during the Second World War copper was needed to build war material, from 1943 the Mint began to mint them in galvanized steel. Probably by mistake, however, other cents were minted in the same year copper alloy: according to the United States Mint, currently around forty would remain in circulation, and this is why they are among the most sought after coins by US numismatists and have a very high value.

Il New York Times he says that one of these coins was sold in 1996 for 82,500 dollars (which today would be around 159,000 dollars, i.e. 147,000 euros). Another was sold last year for almost 300,000 dollars, more than 275,000 euros.

According to Reyes, it may be that his father-in-law began collecting the copper cents thinking that their value would increase over time. In any case, he said he doesn’t want to go through all those nickels to see if any are worth tens of thousands of dollars, and he says he’s not even interested in getting a percentage in case someone offers to. do it for him.

At the moment Reyes has transported the coins to his home (this took two or three vans, writes the New York Times) and put them all up for sale on the OfferUp website for $25,000. Until a few days ago he had collected a few offers, all considered too low by the family or arrived for only a part of the coins. Since a local TV told the story of him, however, he says he has received about 300.

– Read also: Because the whole economy revolves around the dollar