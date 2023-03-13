Another tragedy caused by the free movement of firearms in the United States of America. In Texas, a three-year-old girl found one in her home semi-automatic pistol charged and accidentally shot his 4-year-old sister, killing her.

The two girls had been left alone in the room, while five adults, all family members or friends, were in other areas of the house. The Harris County Sheriff said, Ed Gonzales. The investigations will ascertain any responsibility of adults for leaving the weapon loaded and unattended in an unsafe place.