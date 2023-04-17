Fines in London of up to 30,000 euros for European drivers: why?

Fines of up to 30,000 euros for foreign drivers visiting London. French motorists, once they returned home, saw very high fines arrive. The reason? A local law in London, wanted by the mayor Sadiq Khan to combat pollution, which has extended the low-emissions zones to the London suburbs as well.

If you have a non-British registered car, you should be careful before driving in the low emission zones (ULEZ). To access it you must have registered with the Tfl (Transport for London) body. Once registered, if you don’t have an electric vehicle, it costs around 15 euros a day to enter these areas, which are monitored by cameras 24 hours a day.

As reported by the Guardian, fines for failing to register a vehicle apply even if the vehicle is perfectly compliant in terms of emissions. It happened to Fernando Neiva, who runs a travel agency for French tourists in London. With the car he drove into the center of the British capital 12 times in the course of a single day.

2,000 pounds fine for infringements, for a total fine of 24,000 pounds. Plus another £700 for three Ulez crossings. In total 26,100 pounds, about 30 thousand euros.