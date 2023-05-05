Finished works on the building of the AGGF and the Faculty of Forestry | Info

All construction works on the construction of the building that will house the Faculty of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy and the Faculty of Forestry of the University of Banja Luka (UNIBL) have been successfully completed, the University of Banja Luka announced.

Source: University of Banja Luka

As stated in its report to the UNIBL Board of Directors by the Commission for the Control of Construction Works on the building under construction to house the Faculty of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy and the Faculty of Forestry, in the coming period it is time to obtain a use permit for the building, followed by an energy audit of the building based on which will receive an energy certificate from the Environmental Protection Fund of the Republic of Srpska.

It is further stated that the technical acceptance of the building will follow in June, and after that the actual use permit will be obtained from the Spatial Planning Department of the City of Banjaluka.

“Certainly, it is important to emphasize that the procedure for public procurement of furniture and equipment for this building is underway, all with the aim of enabling these two faculties to meet the next academic year in new premises. Otherwise, the funds for the completion of the works on the building of the Architectural, Construction and Geodesy faculty and the Faculty of Forestry was provided by the Government of Republika Srpska, and the work, which lasted from July 2021 to April this year, was performed by a consortium of Banja Luka companies led by Tekton,” the University announced.

The value of the works was previously estimated at 6,037,200 KM including VAT.