Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview that Finland could find itself forced to move forward in the NATO process without Sweden. “Clearly we have to reassess the situation if the Swedish request runs aground,” Haavisto told Finnish public service broadcaster Yle.
A 180-degree change from the previous position, in which Finland and Sweden were united in their NATO membership, the two countries being historically linked and with a long tradition of full defense cooperation.

However, the main option remains for the two Scandinavian countries to join the organization at the same time, given the security considerations of both Finland and Sweden, Haavisto said in the interview.
“We now have to assess the situation and see if anything has happened that could block Sweden’s accession to the alliance in the long run,” Haavisto said. However, it’s too early to make a decision now, he said.

“We need a few weeks pause for reflection”

Finland’s foreign minister said on Tuesday a Reuters that a break of a few weeks is needed in the talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkey regarding the plans of the two Nordic nations to join the NATO military alliance.
“A timeout is needed before returning to trilogue talks and seeing where we stand when the dust settles after the current situation, so no conclusions should be drawn yet,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview. telephone. “I think there will be a break for a couple of weeks,” he added.

Turkey’s president said on Monday Sweden should not expect his country’s support for NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm over the weekend that included the burning of a copy of the Koran.

