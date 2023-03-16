Finland and Sweden, which had applied to join NATO in May 2022, could join the Atlantic military alliance at different times, even if the governments of the two countries had announced that they would join together, mainly for symbolic reasons and mutual solidarity . In recent days, however, it seems increasingly likely that Finland will enter first, because its candidacy is close to being approved by all member states, while that of Sweden continues to meet resistance from Turkey.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson admitted this possibility on Wednesday, while Finnish President Sauli Niinisto arrived in Turkey on Thursday where he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, who is expected to inform him of the decision to support the candidacy. For all these months Turkey and its president have been the main obstacle to the entry of the two Scandinavian countries into the alliance: Erdogan accuses them of hosting and supporting, in various measures, representatives of some Kurdish organizations, in particular the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK), which the Turkish government considers terrorist organisations.

Finland and Sweden a few months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine had decided to abandon decades of neutrality, which lasted throughout the Cold War, to apply for NATO membership. In June they had obtained an official invitation from the thirty countries of the alliance and within a few weeks most of these had ratified their entry. The NATO regulation provides that entry is unanimously approved by all individual nations: Hungary and Turkey had postponed the decision, which should have passed through a parliamentary debate.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly postponed parliamentary votes, accusing the two candidates of spreading “complete lies” about the state of democracy in Hungary, but parliamentary approval is expected by the end of March.

Negotiations with Turkey have been more complex, although in recent months Finland and Sweden have made some concessions regarding the Kurdish question. Sweden in particular has for years been supporting the Kurds of the PKK, an organization that Turkey, the United States and the European Union (therefore also Sweden) consider terrorist, and against which the Turkish government has been at war for years. But the attribution of terrorism against the PKK is highly controversial and debated, also because the Kurdish population in Turkey is often the object of persecution. As a result, Sweden has in some cases treated PKK members as political refugees, providing them with protection and refusing to extradite them to Turkey.

Tensions rose in January, when a Danish politician burned a copy of the Koran during a demonstration by the Swedish far-right in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Erdogan responded almost immediately by saying that Sweden “shouldn’t expect any support from us for the NATO issue.”

In recent weeks, the Turkish president seems to have decided to unblock Finland’s candidacy. “He made a decision,” said Finnish President Niinisto, who agreed to go to istanbul for an official communication. Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson, admitting that the two candidacies will proceed separately from now on, instead showed himself sure of a positive outcome in the future: «The question is not whether Sweden will join NATO, but when».

The leaders of the Atlantic alliance and the Swedish government hope that this can happen after the Turkish elections scheduled for May, or due to an electoral defeat by Erdogan or a concession by the president after a possible third re-election: the issue has also become the subject of electoral propaganda.

“My goal is for both countries to become members as soon as possible, at least before the Vilnius summit,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: the meeting he refers to is scheduled for July.