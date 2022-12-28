Happiness is a changeable and fleeting state of mind, it is ease, joy, satisfaction. It’s hard to define. For some it means a high quality life, for others a lot of money. Is there a country where residents and travelers are truly happy? Is the sea and the sun enough to be happy? It is the question that is asked World Happiness Report, which has compiled a ranking of the happiest countries in the world. Surprise: The happiest people in the world live in freezing temperatures, swim in frigid waters and pay steep taxes. In fact, first classified is Finland, followed by Denmark and Iceland. In fourth place is Switzerland, followed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Sweden seventh, while Norway is in eighth place, followed by Israel and New Zealand. Italy is in 31st place.

The five happiest countries

But what are the factors taken into consideration? Healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of crisis, low corruption and freedom of choice. The Nordic countries, as mentioned, score well on the common happiness indicators used by the report to explain its findings. Let’s see them in detail.

1. Finland happiness score: 7,821/10

Finland is listed as the happiest country in the world in 2022. It is home to the world‘s largest archipelago as well as Europe’s largest lake district and the last untamed wilderness, Lapland, which covers around 75% of the its surface. Finns tend to take life as it comes, appreciating life’s little pleasures, like sitting quietly on a bench and looking out at a lake after a nice sauna session or enjoying a morning dip in the sea before starting the working day. Helsinki, the capital of Finland, is known for its design and architecture.

2. Denmark happiness score: 7,636/10

The level of social trust in Denmark is high. People trust not only each other, but also institutions such as the business world. Denmark has a strong sense of shared social responsibility. Residents pay some of the highest taxes in the world, which can amount to up to half of their income. However, most Danes say they like to pay taxes for the services they receive in return. An example? Undergraduate students pay no tuition and receive a stipend to support living expenses while enrolled.

3. Iceland Happiness Score: 7,557/10

The long winters and terrible climate can make life difficult, but the people of Iceland enjoy good health and especially a good healthcare system compared to other countries. It has the lowest infant mortality rate and one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Iceland is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, as well as an athletic population that loves to live in nature.

4. Switzerland happiness score: 7,512/10

Switzerland is one of the richest countries in Europe. But money is not the only reason for happiness: fairness, honesty, trust and good health are what make citizens and tourists happy. Summer at the lakes and on the beach, mountaineering and cycling are some of the activities that bring the country to the top of the ranking. In winter they enjoy the ski slopes just outside the door. Another highlight is that the country boasts one of the lowest obesity rates in Europe, despite its renowned chocolate and delicious cheese.

5. Netherlands happiness score: 7.415/10

The Netherlands is a liberal, open and welcoming country. You don’t have to understand or speak Dutch to be welcomed. Residents love work-life balance: working fewer hours and still having a good quality of life is possible, this is because dual income is not necessary for a comfortable lifestyle. The Dutch also benefit from high levels of physical activity: in Amsterdam, for example, 63% of residents use their bicycle every day.

Italy relegated to 31st place

Thirty-first place in the standings for our country, penalized by the anxiety deriving from Covid. “Italy was probably influenced by the fact that it was the first country in Europe to have the first cases diagnosed,” reads the report. The resulting sadness gradually increased with respect to anxiety both in our country and in Spain and the United States. On average, sadness reached its highest level three weeks after the outbreak of the pandemic, and remained stable for the following two weeks due to social distancing, and other safety measures such as quarantine and the consequent travel ban . In the previous year’s ranking, Italy was in 28th place out of 149 countries.