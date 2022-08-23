Home World Finland, embarrassing photos of a party in the official residence published: Sanna Marin apologizes
LONDON – The Finnish premier Sanna Marin apologized for the appearance on social media of a photograph of two topless women, taken at her official residence. The image shows two well-known influencers kissing, covering their bare breasts with an official sign on which Finland is written.

“That photo is not appropriate,” said Marin, apologizing, but pointing out that nothing inappropriate took place on the night it was taken.

