HELSINKI – “It’s a happy day. It’s strange to say it, because we’ve never had problems with the Russians”, Paavo Tolonen, a 61-year-old engineer, told us at Helsinki station, commenting on the yes of the Turkish Parliament which was the last obstacle to Finland’s historic entry into NATO after decades of neutrality. “I’m from Savonlinna, near the border. I’ve always traveled to Russia for work, from St. Petersburg to Bratsk.