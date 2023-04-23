Finland fears a Russian attack Info

The Deputy Director General for Defense Policy at the Ministry of Defense of Finland stated that this country knew that joining the NATO pact was a red line for Russia.

Izvor: Youtube/ euronews/Screenshot

The blue and white flag of Finland was raised on April 4 in front of the headquarters of the NATO alliance, and on this occasion Juha Martelius, Deputy Director General for Defense Policy at the Ministry of Defense of this country, he stated that Finland knew that entering the NATO pact was a red line for Russia and that they were now waiting for any reaction from her.

Finland has always been, as dw.com writes, the target of Moscow’s threats, and now this country is preparing for more. Finland is strengthening its border defenses in the east of the country, and as the German portal writes, no one believes that a new 200-kilometer fence could stop a military incursion from Russia.

Every member of the European Union and the NATO pact that borders Russia or Belarus has been faced with a large number of people from these countries seeking asylum in recent years. For this reason, Finland has decided to erect a physical barrier in the east of the country that will be three meters high.

“We saw what Russia is doing in Ukraine, so anything is possible. After that, people realized that this is the zero year for our new relations with Russia. Regardless of how things turn out in Ukraine, our relationship with Russia will be completely different” said Martelius.

In the city of Imatra, where the construction of the fence began, no one is enthusiastic about the project, as Mayor Matias Hilden said. “Too bad we need it“, he said. A decade ago, no one would have hesitated to speak Russian in shops or spas, he says. The streets of the city, just seven kilometers from the border, were full of cars with Russian license plates.

At the time, Russians were buying up almost every other piece of real estate in the area, he continues, and day-trippers provided reliable revenue for the stores. Some shops had to close when the corona made travel impossible, but the ban on Russian tourists due to sanctions due to the war in Ukraine closed many others.

Hilden is convinced that anyone speaking Russian in the city would certainly attract suspicious glances. No one believes that friendly relations will be restored in the foreseeable future. “It is good to prepare for threats that are likely to appear in the future“, he adds.

William Denisuk has been living in Imatra for a long time and he says that some of his acquaintances have premonitions that do not rule out a military invasion. “People are obviously nervous“, he says, talking about friends who used to make plans and carelessly look to the future.

Denisuk points to Ukraine’s Donbass, a region largely occupied by Russia and whose large population of Russian-speaking residents has been used by the Kremlin as a pretext for an invasion. Although such a scenario seems far-fetched in Finland, Juha Martelijus from the Ministry of Defense expresses similar concerns. “Before the war in Ukraine, we knew that Russia was ready to use military force in some extreme cases. We now know that Russia is prepared to use military force in cases that do not seem extreme“, he claims.

Finnish border guard Mika Ritkonen believes that Russia is unpredictable. In the forests being cleared to make way for the border fence, Colonel Mika Ritkoen, commander of the Finnish border guard, stresses that there are no signs that Russia is planning a major attack on Finland “in the very near future”. But he also says: “Does anyone know what Russia will do in the future? At least I don’t know. We have to be ready“.

