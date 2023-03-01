Home World Finland has begun building a barrier on its border with Russia
In Imatra, in south-eastern Finland, work has begun on the construction of a barrier on the border with Russia: it is a project announced last autumn by Prime Minister Sanna Marin and has the aim of strengthening national security in view of a possible large-scale increase in illegal migration from Russia, a fear linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The border between eastern Finland and Russia is around 1,340 kilometers long and is currently mostly protected by not particularly impressive wooden fences, built for the main purpose of preventing livestock from grazing in the wrong country. The Finnish Border Police explained that instead the new barrier will be 200 kilometers long, 3 meters high and will have barbed wire on top. It will be built in the areas at greatest risk of large-scale migration from Russia, namely in south-eastern Finland, where most of the land movements between the two countries are already concentrated.

Work began in Imatra on Tuesday to cut down a portion of the forest through which the barrier will pass and the construction of a road and the installation of the barrier itself should begin shortly, which in some sections will be equipped with night video surveillance cameras, lights and loudspeakers . The Border Police explained that a first section, 3 kilometers long, should be ready by June.

The question of protecting Finland’s eastern border had taken on greater urgency following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, particularly with the influx of Russian citizens seeking refuge in the country to escape the war mobilization called by Russian President Vladimir Putin last September. However, the Finnish government is also concerned that Russia may decide to push thousands of migrants and asylum seekers towards its territory to put the country in difficulty, as happened in 2021 in Poland and Lithuania with Middle Eastern refugees who arrived in Belarus.

Meanwhile, NATO membership procedures are continuing for Finland, which applied to join the alliance last May in response to threats from Russia after the invasion. In July, NATO member countries signed the accession protocols for both Finland and Sweden: the Finnish parliament is expected to vote on Wednesday on a measure to speed up entry procedures, but Hungary’s assent is still lacking and Turkey.

– Read also: Why Moldova fears an invasion by Russia

