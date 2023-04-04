Home World Finland in NATO, the flag hoisted at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance – Corriere TV
World

World

Finland in NATO, the flag hoisted at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance – Corriere TV

The ceremony with Secretary General Stoltenberg and Finnish President Niinisto

(LaPresse) The Finnish flag has been hoisted in front of NATO headquartersin a ceremony with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

“We will lift the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. 31 flags flying together as a symbol of unity and for our solidarity,” he said Stoltenberg.

“On this day, April 4, 1949, the Washington Treaty was signed to create a shield against aggression and the fear of aggression. For nearly 75 years, this grand alliance has protected our nations and continues to do so today But war has returned to Europe and Finland has decided to join NATO and be part of the most successful alliance in the world,” he added. (LaPresse/AP)

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023, 5:43 pm

