Finland is joining NATO today, and here’s why it’s important.

Finland will officially join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization today. This is extremely important for a number of reasons. For starters, Finland’s entry into NATO will almost double the alliance’s border with Russia, which has a 1,300 kilometer border with Finland.

Finland’s entry into NATO happened extremely quickly – the ratification was completed in less than a year, making the process the fastest accession of a country in recent NATO history. Finland decided to apply for NATO membership after the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February last year.

Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization means that Article 5 of the NATO Charter applies to Finland as well. Let us recall that this article refers to collective defense and states that “an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all of them”.

Significance of Article 5

If one of the NATO members invokes that article, and the other members unanimously agree that that member has indeed been attacked, each member takes “measures it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.”

During the Cold War, this principle practically meant that the United States guaranteed the security of smaller members from the implied threat of the Soviet Union and its European allies in the Warsaw Pact.

