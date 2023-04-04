Home World Finland joined NATO with record speed Info
World

Finland joined NATO with record speed Info

by admin
Finland joined NATO with record speed Info

Finland is joining NATO today, and here’s why it’s important.

Source: Profimedia

Finland will officially join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization today. This is extremely important for a number of reasons. For starters, Finland’s entry into NATO will almost double the alliance’s border with Russia, which has a 1,300 kilometer border with Finland.

Finland’s entry into NATO happened extremely quickly – the ratification was completed in less than a year, making the process the fastest accession of a country in recent NATO history. Finland decided to apply for NATO membership after the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February last year.

Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization means that Article 5 of the NATO Charter applies to Finland as well. Let us recall that this article refers to collective defense and states that “an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all of them”.

Significance of Article 5

If one of the NATO members invokes that article, and the other members unanimously agree that that member has indeed been attacked, each member takes “measures it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.”

During the Cold War, this principle practically meant that the United States guaranteed the security of smaller members from the implied threat of the Soviet Union and its European allies in the Warsaw Pact.

(WORLD)

See also  Nataša Bekvalac replaced cigarettes with the gym | Entertainment

You may also like

Ponte di Messina, the Chinese of CCCC: «We...

the derailment, the flames and numerous injuries –...

Trump is in New York, a few hours...

Artem Uss, the Russian businessman who escaped from...

Artem Uss reappears, the Russian spy tycoon who...

Artem Uss, the Russian entrepreneur who escaped from...

the fiery red ring that appeared in the...

He sees a scooter like his and tries...

Pelomono + Sonic Trash + … (2023)

Udinese – Beto’s words launch the challenge at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy