She had enjoyed a party with friends. She and she had ended up at the center of the controversy for having indulged in moments of lightheartedness and happiness. But now the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin can go back to dancing: for the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Poysti, responsible for investigating the behavior of the ministers, she has not violated any commitment or institutional norm. She is therefore not “guilty” of having fun. This is the conclusion of the investigation, taken after the dissemination of images showing her dancing and drinking at private parties and some complaints, which kept Marin in the middle of a media storm throughout the summer.

Pöysti concluded that “there is no reason to suspect that the prime minister has engaged in unlawful conduct in the performance of his duties or negligence in his official duties”. When the videos emerged, Marin said he had simply spent “an evening with friends” and that the videos had been “recorded in private places.” “I am human. And sometimes I too want joy, light and fun in the midst of these dark clouds, ”she said. The prime minister had also undergone a drug test, with negative results, in an attempt to silence the controversy.

But the issue had escalated and complaints received by the Chancellor claimed that Marin was unable to work “because of alcohol consumption”, that his behavior was inappropriate for a prime minister and that it would undermine “reputation and security. »Of Finland. With the investigation, the Chancellor concluded that it has not been established that Marin has omitted or compromised a “specific official duty”. Evaluating the “moral and social” dimension of a prime minister’s recreational activities is “a matter of parliamentary competence”, said the chancellor, adding that “political responsibility is regularly assessed even in democratic elections”.

Already this summer many international personalities, especially women, had expressed their support for Marin, also publishing their videos in which they danced. Hillary Clinton herself had invited the premier to “keep dancing”. And immediately afterwards, the young demon star Alexandra Ocasio Cortez had also used social media to sympathize with Marin, posting on her Instagram account a reel in which she danced before entering her office in the Chamber: “Elected executives who do they dance? We are here for this ». Here: Sanna Marin, in her early thirties, must not atone for any sin. She can finally go back to dancing and that’s it.