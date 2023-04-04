“It’s a great day because we did well in the elections. Congratulations to the other winners as well, congratulations to the Coalition Party and the Finns Party. There democracy has spoken, the Finnish people voted and a celebration of democracy is always a wonderful thing”. Thus the outgoing premier of Finland, the social democrat Sanna Marin, concedes defeat by speaking to his supporters at the election committee as the results began to unravel. The party with the most votes is that of the centre-right, while what is surprising is the boom of the far-right force, which becomes the second largest party in Finland.