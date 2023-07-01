Finland’s economy minister resigns over pro-Nazi comments ten days after new government takes office

Finland’s economy minister, Vilhelm Junnila, has resigned after receiving allegations of Nazi sympathies in the last week. Junnila, who belongs to the populist far-right party the Finns, took office as minister ten days ago alongside a new government. On two different occasions, one in 2019 and one last March, Junnila complimented a party mate who had received the number 88 as an electoral code (a code randomly assigned by the Finnish electoral commission to identify candidates). In far-right circles, 88 recalls the eighth letter of the alphabet, the “h” twice: two “hs” put together indicate the Nazi greeting «Heil Hitler». Junnila was also criticized because in 2019 he said in parliament that Finland should promote abortions in Africa to fight climate change.

On Wednesday, the Finnish parliament had not approved a motion of no confidence in Junnila, who nevertheless decided to resign, saying that “for the continuation of the government and for Finland’s reputation, it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory manner”.

Finland’s new government is led by Petteri Orpo, the leader of the centre-right National Coalition Party (PCN). The negotiations for its formation lasted eleven weeks and it is made up of a coalition of four parties, among which the Finns are the most right-wing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

