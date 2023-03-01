On Wednesday, Finland’s parliament approved by a large majority the country’s accession to NATO, the military alliance that includes part of Western countries and which Finland had chosen for over seventy years not to join.

However, the Finnish government changed its mind last year following threats from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, and was formally invited to join the alliance in July, together with Sweden. The approval of the parliament – with 184 votes in favor, 7 against and one abstention – was the last necessary step on the Finnish side, but for Finland to officially become a member of NATO, membership must be ratified by the parliaments of the other countries of the alliance: at the moment the only thing missing is the approval of the parliamentarians of Hungary and Turkey.

