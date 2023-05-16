Finn disappointed with second place at Eurovision | Entertainment

This year’s 67th Eurovision ended with the victory of Sweden, represented for the second time by the singer Lorin, who once again brought victory to her country, while second place went to the representative of Finland.

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen /YouTube/screenshot/Eurovision Song Contest

By the way, the Finn got more audience votes than Lorin in the final, but she won because she had more votes from the jury. Many claim that the jury’s vote was arranged, and a petition has appeared proposing to abolish it. As Finland won by far the most votes from the audience, the fans of the most prestigious music competition believe that they are the ones who deserved the victory.

Herd attracted a lot of attention with the song “Cha, cha, cha” but also with his performance and costume, and he does not hide his disappointment over the loss. When asked what he thought of Lorin and her victory, he admitted that he would like to be in her place.

“I don’t know, Lorin won, she did her best and I guess she deserves to win. Lorin is a wonderful person, I love her and I wish her all the best in the rest of her career, I’m sure I’ll meet her somewhere over coffee,” Karja told Finnish media, then added: “But of course I’m disappointed because I didn’t win. I wish I had beaten Lorin, why should I deny it? Second place is second place and it’s not good enough, but what can be done”.

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

Members of the expert jury from as many as 15 countries awarded Sweden the highest number of points and thus led it to victory. The Finnish representative Karja, whose victory at the Eurovision Song Contest was desired by many, received only 150 points from the jury. The audience gave him as many as 376 points and launched him to the top of the list, while Lorin received much less – 243 points from the voters.

Last year’s representative of Serbia at Eurovision, Ana Đurić Konstrakta, pointed out that she expected the Finnish representative to have more success considering the support he had from the audience and expressed dissatisfaction that some earlier winners are participating in the competition again.



“There is this discrepancy between how the audience voted and how the jury voted. For example, the Finn was the favorite of the audience and took more points, however, the jury recognized Lorina’s song as something worthy of attention. I’m personally not a fan of someone who’s already won Eurovision appearing there again, since there’s this audience bias at the start. Of course, this leads to the fact that the competition is no longer so fair,” said Konstrakta.



Serbia’s representative, Luka Black, performed bravely at this year’s Eurovision, but came 24th out of a total of 26 countries competing that night. However, Luka managed to reach the finals. Konstrakta expressed her satisfaction with Luka’s placement and pointed out that entering the final was an achievement in itself.

“I was surprised by the results. What’s great is that Luka made it to the finals. That was my goal last year, just to make it to the finals, so it’s easy after that. Maybe at some moments we will think that we will be ranked higher, judging by how the audience reacted to Luka’s song and how he was supported in that Eurovision community. Although all in all I think we presented ourselves well and Luka had very nice interviews that he did in the meantime. I’m satisfied, although I expected that there would be a different distribution of points in the end“, Konstraka said.