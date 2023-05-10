Finnish Prime Minister Sana Marin is getting a divorce Info

Finnish Prime Minister Sana Marin has announced that she is divorcing.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sana Marin filed for divorce from her three-year marriage with Markus Raikkonen, they announced on Instagram on Wednesday. “We are grateful for the 19 years we spent together and for our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends,” they wrote in separate Instagram stories.

Marinova and Raikkonen, who until recently worked at a venture capital firm, have a five-year-old daughter. They got married in 2020 while Marinova was in office. “We lived our youth together, came of age together and grew up to be the parents of our dear daughter together,” Marinova wrote on Instagram after her wedding to Raikkonen in August 2020.

Marinova, (37) became the youngest prime minister in the world when she took office in 2019. Marin and her Social Democratic Party lost last month’s election in Finland. Sana Marin, who brought Finland into NATO, was defeated in the parliamentary elections and failed to win another prime ministerial mandate. Marinova was the darling of the world‘s left-liberal media, but it is obvious that the Finns appreciated her work as prime minister in a different way.

Although she was a darling of the foreign media, Marin was a polarizing figure in Finland. Some adored her, while for others she represented everything that was not in line with Finnish politics. Discussions were especially sparked by how Marinova spends her free time.

Sanna Marin’s VERY glamorous dance partner: Finland’s PM dances provocatively with female model in new footage from nightclub where she was filmed partying with male singer In yet another raunchy video, PM Sanna Marin is seen dancing with a model Footage shows her draping armspic.twitter.com/EF5LwrCMR8 — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory)August 23, 2022

Last summer, the Finnish tabloid Iltalehti published videos showing how Marinova dances and sings at a private party. Marinova confirmed the authenticity of the recordings, adding that she was appalled by the fact that they were published on social networks, and then in the media, because it was a private gathering. One shot in particular shocked many. It shows the prime minister intimately dancing with a man. Marinova, she danced in a night club with Olavi Usuvirta, a rock singer famous in Finland. There is no suggestion that the singer is to blame for the couple’s split.

Usuvirta claimed the two were friends and that “nothing inappropriate” happened between them at the Helsinki nightclub.

