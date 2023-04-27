Fiorentina-Cremonese result 0-0, Viola in the final of the Italian Cup – breaking latest news

A very small draw, without goals, without emotions, even without suffering, the Italian Cup final counts. The 11th for Fiorentina, the first for Rocco Commisso, who returned from the United States for the occasion. The question everyone is asking, perhaps even the president himself, is what happened to the glittering team that had lined up 14 consecutive useful results with 11 victories. And instead the last two defeats, with Lech Poznan and Monza, have conveyed a sense of precariousness. But now is not the time to be picky. The final against Inter, 9 years after the last loss against Napoli, is a milestone that Florence and the team celebrate under the curve amidst songs, choirs and applause. A moment of glory after difficult years, which is also worth the trip to Arabia for the Super Cup.
In the field there is little to remember. Fiorentina tries to play the game, but at too slow a pace. Cremonese, who had to replace two goals, didn’t even try. Play not to take them even though Ballardini rotates all the forwards. At least the Viola aren’t taking any risks and close the door after having conceded 6 goals in their last two games. The oversights against Braga and Lech Poznan served. Against Inzaghi, the Cup specialist, on May 24 at the Olimpico, will need more and Italiano, the real architect of the Viola relaunch, will have to rediscover the qualities that seem lost.
Fiorentina, which leaves the cautioned Martinez Quarta and Amrabat on the bench (the Moroccan enters only at the end), starts with the right attitude, concentrated and willing even if the action is slow and cumbersome and the team is a bit contracted. The Viola control the game and keep Cremonese away, who defends herself in order but is unable to restart. The first half slips away without emotions. Only one chance, before the interval, but Cabral’s back heel, after a good play by Nico Gonzalez, was intercepted by Lochoshvili. The second half, if possible, is even worse. Fiorentina in certain moments also lose the measure of the passes, but they never take risks. Just one gasp, almost at the end: Gonzalez’s shot is an illusion. But that’s enough to party