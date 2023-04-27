Fiorentina-Cremonese result 0-0, Viola in the final of the Italian Cup – breaking latest news

A very small draw, without goals, without emotions, even without suffering, the Italian Cup final counts. The 11th for Fiorentina, the first for Rocco Commisso, who returned from the United States for the occasion. The question everyone is asking, perhaps even the president himself, is what happened to the glittering team that had lined up 14 consecutive useful results with 11 victories. And instead the last two defeats, with Lech Poznan and Monza, have conveyed a sense of precariousness. But now is not the time to be picky. The final against Inter, 9 years after the last loss against Napoli, is a milestone that Florence and the team celebrate under the curve amidst songs, choirs and applause. A moment of glory after difficult years, which is also worth the trip to Arabia for the Super Cup.

In the field there is little to remember. Fiorentina tries to play the game, but at too slow a pace. Cremonese, who had to replace two goals, didn’t even try. Play not to take them even though Ballardini rotates all the forwards. At least the Viola aren’t taking any risks and close the door after having conceded 6 goals in their last two games. The oversights against Braga and Lech Poznan served. Against Inzaghi, the Cup specialist, on May 24 at the Olimpico, will need more and Italiano, the real architect of the Viola relaunch, will have to rediscover the qualities that seem lost.