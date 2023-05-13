Fiorentina-Udinese | Probable formations: Samardzic from 1′. Ok Ebosele

The championship match between Viola and Udinese will be fundamental. Here are all the latest arrivals from the field and the probable formations

After Monday afternoon’s victory against Sampdoria, the black and whites are back on the pitch at the Franchi, in a clash that could be worth eighth place in the standings. Ample turnover for the Italian who is thinking about next Thursday’s return to the Conference against Basel. In the meantime, let’s go to see the probable choices of the two coaches.

The choices of the two technicians

—

Large turnover expected for Italian. In front of Terracciano the defense could completely change compared to Thursday, with Venuti and Terzic on the wings and the central tandem Milenkovic-Igor. At rest one between Amrabat and Mandragora, ready Duncan to complete the median. Barak instead of Bonaventure e Kouame and Saponara on the side lanes in support of Jovic. For Udinese, on the other hand, few changes compared to Monday. Silvestri between the posts, with in defense Becao, Bijol and Nehuen Perez. On the bands amenities ed It’s coveredcon Anxietyand in the control room supported by Lovric e Samardzic. In front of Pereyra will act in support of Nestorovsky. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the intervention of the fullback Kingsley Ehizibue. Here’s how the surgery went <<