Fiorentina-Udinese, the OFFICIAL lineups: Sottil’s choices

World

by admin
The official lineups of Udinese and Fiorentina have recently been announced, here are the choices of Italiano and Sottil

In a few minutes theUdinese will take the field at the Dacia Arena to face Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina in a rather complicated match. The official line-ups of the two teams have recently been announced, with Sottil once again leaving Roberto Pereyra on the bench, ready to take over as work progresses.

Udinese, Sottil leaves Pereyra on the bench

Below are the official formations of the 2 teams:

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Christensen; Festy, Samardzic, Walace, Payroll, Chamber; Thauvin, Lucca. The disp: Okoye, Malusa, Lovric, Guessand, Zarraga, Success, Quina, Ferreira, Ake, Tikvic, Camara, Zemura, Pereyra, Pafundi. All. Sottil

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodò, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Lopez, Mandragora; Kouamè, Bonaventura, Brekalo; Nzola.Available: Martinelli, Christensen, Milenkovic, Arthur, Sottil, Beltran, Ikone, Infantino, Duncan, Kayode, Comuzzo, Parisi, Barak, Amatucci. All. Italian

September 24 – 2.21pm

