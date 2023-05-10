Home » Fiorentina-Udinese / The referee for Sunday’s match has decided: the precedents
World

Fiorentina-Udinese / The referee for Sunday’s match has decided: the precedents

by admin
Fiorentina-Udinese / The referee for Sunday’s match has decided: the precedents

Udinese is preparing for the next matches. Precisely in these hours the referee for the match against Fiorentina has been decided

Udinese prepares at the next championship match. Next week’s match won’t be easy and indeed we need to give everything to put a team like Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina in difficulty. The club based in Florence has shown that it can beat all its opponents and in fact it is no coincidence that it is in the final of the Italian Cup and also in the semi-final of the Conference League. In these hours the referee designations have also come out in view of this Sunday’s match. Here you are who will lead the match between Udinese and Fiorentina. A match that is worth a lot and that could decide the race for eighth place for the teams involved.

The referee chosen for the championship match is Daniel Paterna. His assistants will be Vono and Saccenti. Fourth man Gualtieri. Al Video Assistence Referee the presence of Abyss who directed the championship match against Napoli last week. A match that left many aftermaths, above all because of the unorganized party but which flared up at the final triple whistle. His assistant will be Marini. Now all we can do is go and see all of the above of Udinese with the referee of the Teramo section.

All of the above

When we talk about Udinese and associate it with Paterna, we don’t find great feedback. To date, the only time the Pozzo team has been managed by the manager from Teramo was last season. That’s the game against Empoli finished 3-1 in favor of the Tuscans, certainly not a good memory. Different however for Fiorentina which was led by Paterna during the Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria the previous January. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. Sandi Lovric likes a big of our football <<

See also  Tokyo 2020, the IOC opens an investigation into the case of the Belarusian sprinter

10 maggio – 13:07

© breaking latest news

You may also like

they have never won away from home against...

bricklayer and father of four children, who was...

The mission “on the contrary” and the challenge...

Maja Marinković left the Cooperative | Fun

European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel could become Bulgaria’s prime...

“Meloni’s policy on migrants is inhuman and ineffective”....

Baby drowns in bathtub because boy didn’t watch...

Industry, production fell by 3.2% in March

Surfin’ Bichos, review of his album Más Allá...

Sonorama Ribera Ibiza announces Arde Bogotá, Natalia Lacunza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy