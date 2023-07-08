fire alert of the Civil Protection for tomorrow!

by weathersicily.it – ​​5 hours ago

The Civil Protection has issued for tomorrow, Saturday 8 July 2023, an orange alert for the whole island due to fire risk. Red alert instead as regards the province of Trapani. Pay attention, to promptly notify the competent authorities in the event of fires. 📲 DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER SICILY APP: accurate and detailed weather forecasts for over…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily weather: fire alert from the Civil Protection for tomorrow! appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

