Fire at Catania airport, 36 flights diverted to Palermo, "nightmare situation"

Fire at Catania airport, 36 flights diverted to Palermo, "nightmare situation"

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

There are 36 incoming and outgoing flights that have been diverted from the Catania airport to that of Palermo after the fire that broke out from the ground floor of the Etna airport which blocked its full operation for a couple of days. In the airport there are many tourists in transit waiting for news from the airlines…

