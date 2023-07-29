Fire at Čiovo | Info

Firefighters are still trying to stop the spread of the fire that broke out on the island of Čiovo in Croatia on Thursday.

The fire has not yet been extinguished and 150 firefighters with 42 fire trucks are soaking the peripheral parts of the fire to prevent its spread, reports Croatian media.

“Today, the situation at the fire site is more favorable, the fire is under control, but not extinguished, and any new wind could ignite the fire and create new problems for us,” said the commander of the Trogir fire operational zone, Marin Buble.

Firefighters stated that, if the situation at the fire site remains under control, there will be no need to use firefighting aircraft today.

The fire at Čiovo broke out on Thursday, July 27, in the afternoon. At one point, the fire threatened the houses, but they were defended by the intervention of the fire brigade and the fire was directed to an inaccessible part.

