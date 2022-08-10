Xinhua News Agency, Havana, August 8. Roundup: Fire at Cuban oil storage base continues

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wanjun

On the evening of the 5th, an oil storage tank exploded at an oil storage base in the Matanzas Port Industrial Zone, Matanzas Province, Cuba. As of the evening of the 8th, 4 oil storage tanks have been affected by the fire, and the fire is still continuing.

The Cuban Fire Department said on the 8th that the scale of the fire was unprecedented in Cuban history. Due to the high temperature of the fire site, the large volume of the oil storage tank, and the uncertain wind direction, the fire situation is complicated, and the fire may continue for several days.

On August 7, the oil storage tank at the scene of the fire in Matanzas province, Cuba continued to burn and emit thick smoke. A fire broke out at an oil storage base in Cuba’s Matanzas province on the evening of the 5th after being struck by lightning, injuring hundreds of people and killing at least one.Xinhua News Agency

According to Cuban media reports, there are 8 oil storage tanks in this oil storage base, one of which caught fire after being struck by lightning on the evening of the 5th. The fire was initially under control, but strong winds caused the fire to spread to another oil storage tank, causing multiple explosions, causing casualties.

As of the evening of the 8th, the fire of the first oil storage tank on fire had been extinguished, and the second one collapsed and spilled fuel after burning for nearly 40 hours. The fire then spread to the other two adjacent oil storage tanks and exploded.

According to data updated by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health on the evening of the 8th, the fire and the resulting explosion have killed at least one person, injured 125 people, and more than 10 firefighters are missing. The Cuban government said it was temporarily unable to search for the missing firefighters due to the high temperature of the fire.

On August 7, the oil storage tank at the scene of the fire in Matanzas province, Cuba continued to burn and emit thick smoke. A fire broke out at an oil storage base in Cuba’s Matanzas province on the evening of the 5th after being struck by lightning, injuring hundreds of people and killing at least one.Xinhua News Agency

About 5,000 residents near the fire site have been evacuated, and the smoke from the fire continues to spread westward to the capital Havana, about 100 kilometers from the industrial zone of Puerto Matanzas. The Matanzas provincial government recommends that local people take measures such as closing doors and windows and wearing masks to prevent inhalation of harmful substances in the smoke.

The Cuban government had previously sought international assistance. At present, the governments of Mexico and Venezuela have sent more than ten planes carrying technicians, rescuers and firefighting supplies to Cuba to join the rescue. A number of foreign organizations have donated food, protective equipment and other aid materials to the disaster-stricken areas.

Cuban President Diaz-Canel went to the scene of the incident on the 6th and visited the wounded in the hospital. On the 7th, he met with the families of some of the missing firefighters. He is still inspecting the progress of the rescue in Matanzas Province.

According to Cuban media reports, the oil storage base where the fire broke out is the largest oil storage base in Cuba. The National Oil Company of Cuba said a few days ago that the accident had a greater impact on the country’s fuel supply. The oil storage base is near one of Cuba’s main thermal power plants, the Antonio Gitras Thermal Power Plant. Cuban Electric Power Company said on the 8th that due to the inflow of sewage, the thermal power plant was suspended at noon that day.