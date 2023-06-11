by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

Anna Tuzzato, a 29-year-old Italian girl originally from Fiesso d’Artico (Venice), lost her life in a fire in a house in Etterbeek, on the outskirts of Brussels. The dramatic event took place on Saturday…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Fire at home, 29-year-old Italian dies in Brussels appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.