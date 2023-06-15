Fire at the construction site of the new Bayern sports hall Sports

A fire broke out at the construction site of Bayern Munich’s new stadium.

Source: Profimedia

Bayern Munich is building a new multifunctional hall where the basketball and ice hockey clubs will play. Work is underway in the Olympic Park in Munich, but a big problem has arisen there. A fire broke out in the underground part that was planned as a large parking lot, reports the German portal “br”.

According to their statements, the cause of the fire is still unknown and an urgent investigation has been launched to determine it. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and it was announced that there were no injuries and that 14 workers who were on the construction site were rescued. Because of everything that happened during the day, the workers are worried, so it is expected that the work could be stopped for a few days, until the investigation into the fire is completed.

According to the original plan, the hall should have 12,500 seats and construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. This also means that the new coach of the Bavarians, Pablo Laso, who replaced Andrea Trinchieri, will play with his team in the old hall this season, until the “SAP Garden” is finished.