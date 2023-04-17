Fire in a building of foreign workers in Dubai: at least 16 dead and nine injured

A fire swept through a residential building in an older district of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates last night, killing at least 16 people and injuring 9 others, local authorities reported today. The fire occurred in the Al Ras district, a dense network of streets and alleys among the oldest areas of the city. Al Ras is also home to the Dubai Spice Market, a major tourist attraction near Dubai Creek.

From the preliminary investigations it emerges that “the fire was caused by failure to comply with the safety and protection requirements of the building”, reads a statement from the Civil Protection. The nationality of the victims was not disclosed. Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, has about 3.3 million inhabitants, almost 90% of whom are foreigners.

The state newspaper The National he quoted a statement from the Dubai Civil Defense, provided by the city-state’s Media Office, to communicate the death toll. The government statement did not give a cause for what happened, but appeared to allude to a problem in the five-story building where the deaths occurred. The Civil Defense has “stressed the importance that owners and residents of residential and commercial buildings fully comply with safety and security requirements and guidelines, to avoid accidents and protect people’s lives,” the government statement reads. .