Fire in a center for the disabled in France: eleven dead. Prime Minister Borne on the spot: “Scary drama”

A fire broke out around 6.30 this morning in a facility for people with disabilities in northeastern France. Another 17 people were evacuated from the facility in Wintzenheim, near Colmar in Alsace. There are 11 confirmed dead. The building affected by the fire is a holiday center for disabled adults. The lieutenant colonel Philippe Hauwiller, leading the rescue operations of the fire brigade, reported one person among the evacuees was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He explained that only those staying on the ground floor of the facility managed to escape the fire. while 11 other guests were trapped upstairs and in a mezzanine which collapsed.

Christophe Marot, general secretary of the local administration, told the broadcaster France Info that among the guests of the structure on holiday there were also adults with “slight intellectual disabilities”. “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families – writes French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter -. Thanks to our security forces and emergency services”. “Following the appalling tragedy that occurred very early this morning, I wanted to come to the scene to give all our support to the families, the victims and the emergency and security forces who intervened promptly,” said the French premier Elisabeth Borne, arrived in Wintzenheim. Borne announced the opening of an investigation into what happened. The assistant prosecutor of Colmar, Nathalie Kielwasser confirmed the number of victims during a press conference, specifying that it is not possible “at this stage” to determine “the causes of the fire”.

